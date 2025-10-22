VirtualPBX Awarded 2025 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award by TMCnet

VirtualPBX Business Phone Honored for Excellence in Remote Team Support

This award is a testament to the ‘everywhere office’ concept. For us, operating as a fully distributed company, the Business Phone system is the essential backbone that ensures our team is always on.” — Rachel Anderson, VirtualPBX CMO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirtualPBX announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Business Phone as a 2025 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award winner.The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors available products that help ensure remote workers have access to the same communications and other corporate resources as they would in the office. The products and services from winners of the 2025 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will enable businesses to effectively support their mobile and remote workforces."This award is a testament to the ‘everywhere office’ concept," remarked Rachel Anderson, VirtualPBX Chief Marketing Officer. "For us, operating as a fully distributed company, the Business Phone system is the essential backbone that ensures our team is 'always on, always in sync.' The professional consistency provided by features like our Auto Attendant and device options like the VirtualPBX Softphone allow us to look sharp and maintain maximum productivity, whether we’re working from a home office or on the road."VirtualPBX Business Phone is a perfect fit for hybrid and remote teams due to features that prioritize mobility, accessibility, and professional appearance:- Total Mobility with Softphone and Web Phone: Employees are never tethered to a desk. The system transforms any computer or mobile device (iOS/Android) into a fully functional VoIP extension via the dedicated Softphone App or the browser-based Web Phone, ensuring the business line follows the user anywhere.- Professional Presence Anywhere: Key features like Branded Caller ID allow employees to use their personal cell phones while displaying the main business number and company name, safeguarding personal privacy while maintaining a consistent, professional image for every outbound call or text message.- Team Alignment and Efficiency: Features such as Ring Groups and Call Blasting ensure inbound calls reach the right person quickly and reliably by ringing multiple devices simultaneously. Furthermore, Advanced Reports + Tagging provide managers with real-time visibility into call volumes and team productivity, keeping hybrid teams in sync.- Seamless Integration: The platform integrates with vital business tools, including native CRM integrations (like Salesforce and Zoho) and MS Teams Integration (available in the Pro Plan), streamlining workflows and ensuring all customer interactions are logged, regardless of where the call originates.“The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer. VirtualPBX has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of Teleworking Solutions industry through its Business Phone product. Congratulations to the entire team at VirtualPBX for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking,” added Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.The 2025 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine’s online news portal.About TMCFor more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.About VirtualPBXFounded in July 1997, VirtualPBX delivers premium Business Phone, VirtualText, and Contact Center for our customers, who work in the office, remotely, and everywhere in between. We offer more than just products and services; we make your business better with quality customer care and 24/7 support.

