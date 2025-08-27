VirtualText Receives 2025 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirtualPBX announces that VirtualText has been named a winner of the 2025 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award, presented by TMC. VirtualText empowers organizations with robust business messaging, delivering features such as appointment reminders, automated drip campaigns, group texting, canned responses, and a collaborative shared inbox for team management.“On behalf of TMC and TMCnet editors, we are honored to recognize VirtualPBX as a winner of the 2025 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Awards. VirtualText is truly innovative, and deserves to be included amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from VirtualPBX in 2025 and beyond,” said Rich Tehrani, TMC’s CEO and Group Editor-in-ChiefVirtualText is trusted by businesses to:- Schedule appointments and reminders in minutes.- Launch automated onboarding and promotional drip campaigns.- Respond instantly to frequent customer questions with canned replies.- Reach groups at scale with SMS and MMS blasts.- Manage all messaging in a unified, collaborative inbox across devices.- Organize contacts, segment audiences, and automate responses for smarter communication. VirtualText offers three plans designed for businesses at different levels. Spark leads with businesses who lean on 1:1 communication with their clients, Engage takes it a step further offering marketing features like blasts, and Amplify goes beyond with bulk deliverability.“We’re thrilled that VirtualText has been recognized with this award, which validates our mission to deliver seamless, feature-rich business texting. We listen to our customers, and every facet of VirtualText, from appointment reminders to powerful drip campaigns, was designed to make business messaging easier, faster, and more impactful,” said Rachel Anderson, CMO at VirtualPBX.Something New is Coming in OctoberVirtualPBX is committed to ongoing innovation and will unveil exciting changes for VirtualText in October 2025. To be among the first to access the next evolution in business messaging, businesses are invited to join the waitlist for the upcoming messaging pilot at virtualtext.com About VirtualPBXFounded in July 1997, VirtualPBX delivers premium Business Phone, VirtualText, and Contact Center for our customers, who work in the office, remotely, and everywhere in between. We offer more than just products and services; we make your business better with quality customer care and 24/7 support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.