TransTech Opens New CDL Training Center in Spartanburg, SC

Personalized attention, late model trucks and excellent facilities sets TransTech apart from other schools. TransTech's new Spartanburg CDL Training Center will help more people in SC. become professional truck drivers.

New Campus Expands Access to Professional Truck Driver Training Across the Greenville–Spartanburg Region

Opening our new Spartanburg training center allows us to expand capacity, reach more students, and help meet the growing demand for highly skilled, safety-focused professional drivers in the region” — Bob Boniface, Co-CEO and CFO

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransTech , one of the fastest-growing truck driver training and transportation solutions companies in the Southeast, today announced the opening of its newest Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training center in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new campus will serve students throughout the Greenville–Spartanburg region and marks TransTech’s second training location in the state.Located at 1810 E Poinsett Ext, Suite 2, Greer, SC, the new facility is now enrolling students, with classes scheduled to begin soon. The Spartanburg campus expands TransTech’s growing network of CDL training centers across the Southeast, supporting the company’s continued investment in workforce development throughout South Carolina. TransTech also announced plans to open a third South Carolina truck driver training campus in Charleston as early as Spring 2026.“At TransTech, we take great pride in our commitment to shaping the future of the transportation industry across the Southeast,” said Bob Boniface, Co-CEO and CFO of TransTech. “South Carolina continues to be a critical market for logistics and transportation. Opening our new Spartanburg training center allows us to expand capacity, reach more students, and help meet the growing demand for highly skilled, safety-focused professional drivers throughout the region.”The Spartanburg facility will offer Class A and Class B CDL training programs, providing students with hands-on instruction, modern equipment, and career-focused preparation designed to help graduates succeed in today’s trucking and transportation industry.“The trucking industry is one of South Carolina’s largest employment sectors, supporting more than 200,000 driving jobs statewide,” said Tyrel Sulzer, Co-CEO and COO of TransTech. “With continued freight growth and an increasing need for both Class A and Class B drivers, we’re excited to establish a strong presence in the Greenville–Spartanburg market. This new campus strengthens our ability to serve employers, create local jobs, and help individuals build stable, long-term careers.”The TransTech Greenville–Spartanburg CDL Training Center will employ residents as instructors and administrative staff and is expected to train hundreds of new professional drivers each year, supporting regional workforce needs across manufacturing, distribution, and transportation.About TransTechTransTech, Inc. provides professional truck driver training for nearly 4,000 students each year who are seeking to obtain their Class A or Class B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). All programs are designed to meet or exceed training standards established by the Department of Transportation (DOT) and are approved by the appropriate state agencies, including the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).Highly respected by regional and national motor carriers, TransTech helps connect graduates with employment opportunities at many of the nation’s leading transportation companies. Learn more at https://trans-tech.net/

