William McLennan Named 2026 Distinguished Alumni by University of Kansas Mechanical Engineering Department

William "Bill" McLennan, CEO of Fastport was honored with the University of Kansas Distinguished Alumni Award Fastport CEO Bill McLennan leading a panel discussion at Fort Leonard Wood

The University of Kansas Department of Mechanical Engineering Distinguished Alumni Award was presented to William McLennan at a recognition ceremony.

LAWERENCE, KS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Kansas Department of Mechanical Engineering has named William (Bill) McLennan, Chief Executive Officer of Fastport , Inc., as a recipient of a 2026 Distinguished Alumni Award. The award recognizes McLennan for his “exemplary global leadership spanning engineering, supply-chain innovation, and mission-driven workforce development.”A 1985 graduate of KU Mechanical Engineering, McLennan has built a distinguished career leading complex global operations, advancing supply chain innovation, and developing high-impact workforce solutions . His professional journey has taken him from early engineering roles in manufacturing to executive leadership positions managing multinational organizations and global supply networks across North America, Europe, and Asia.As CEO of Fastport, Inc., McLennan now focuses on addressing some of the nation’s most pressing workforce recruiting challenges. Fastport partners with government agencies, industry leaders, Universities, and nonprofit organizations to expand apprenticeship programs, strengthen supply chain talent pipelines, and connect veterans and transitioning service members with meaningful career opportunities.“Engineering teaches you how to solve problems,” said McLennan. “But over time, you realize the most important problems involve people, building teams, creating opportunities, and helping individuals succeed.” Under McLennan’s leadership, Fastport has become a recognized leader in workforce development, particularly in supporting veteran employment and advancing data-driven recruiting strategies across critical industries such as transportation, defense, advanced manufacturing, and education. Organizations seeking to strengthen their talent pipelines, especially those focused on hiring veterans or early-career professionals, are increasingly turning to Fastport for innovative solutions.McLennan was honored alongside a fellow Distinguished Alumnus at the KU School of Engineering, where he addressed graduating mechanical engineering students, encouraging them to remain intellectually curious, embrace new challenges, and apply their engineering mindset to solve real-world problems.About Fastport, Inc.Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.