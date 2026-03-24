Jimmy Mac to launch ‘The Great Freight Breakfast Plate’ radio show at MATS

Trucking broadcaster Jimmy Mac DAT industry analyst Dean Croke

Trucking broadcaster Jimmy Mac and DAT industry analyst Dean Croke will launch The Great Freight Breakfast Plate, beginning Friday, March 27 at MATS

There's a reason we're launching from the driver's lot. It’s the center of the action. Too much trucking media treats truckers as a sales opportunity. We’d rather meet them where they are ” — Jimmy Mac

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trucking broadcaster Jimmy Mac and DAT industry analyst Dean Croke will launch a new weekly show for truck drivers, The Great Freight Breakfast Plate,beginning Friday, March 27. The debut broadcast will air live from the driver parking lot at the Mid-America Trucking Show, the largest annual trucking event in North America.The show blends industry news, market insight, and honest, truck-stop-style back-and-forth about life on the road, including live call-ins from drivers across the country. The three-hour broadcast airs each Friday from 7-10 a.m. Central on iHeart Radio, Audacy, YouTube, and your favorite streaming platforms, beginning with two hours of Jimmy Mac and Croke discussing industry developments, market trends, and issues affecting drivers. Landline Media will provide short news updates at the top of the second and third hour.The second half of the show features two recurring segments: Education Station, focusing on driver training and career development, and FASTPORT’s Veteran-Ready Roundup, highlighting industry employers hiring transitioning military service members into trucking careers.The program reunites Jimmy Mac and Croke, whose on-air partnership previously appeared on SiriusXM’s Road Dog Trucking channel and later continued on RadioNemo.“There's a reason we're launching from the driver's lot,” said Jimmy Mac. “It’s the center of the action. Too much trucking media treats truckers as a sales opportunity. We’d rather meet them where they’re at, pour a cup of coffee, and talk about what’s really happening on the road.Dean’s a driver himself. He grew up in trucking and knows if we’re not talking to drivers, we’re missing the real power behind the wheel.”Jimmy Mac is a trucking broadcaster and storyteller known for smart, driver-centered programming rooted in the lives and voices of the people behind the wheel. He splits his time between New Orleans and Los Angeles. His work has included hosting on SiriusXM’s Road Dog Trucking and RadioNemo, and he is the creator of The Great Freight Breakfast Plate.Dean Croke is DAT’s principal analyst. Raised in a family trucking business in Australia, he holds a CDL and remains active behind the wheel. Croke owns a Peterbilt 379 show truck known as “The Grumpy Pete,” a familiar sight at trucking events and online. Alongside his work as a driver, Croke has spent decades helping fleets use data to improve safety, performance, and profitability.About DAT:DAT Freight & Analytics operates the DAT One truckload freight marketplace; DAT iQ analyticsservice; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; Trucker Toolsload-visibility platform; and Outgo factoring and financial services for truckers. Shippers,transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT formarket trends and data insights, informed by over 700,000 daily load posts and a databaseexceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituentof the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DATcontinues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit dat.comfor more information.About FASTPORT:As the U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary for Transportation, distribution andlogistics, FASTPORT solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research,technology, and people. By supporting registered apprenticeship development and buildingdigital tools for military hiring and veteran-readiness, FASTPORT is creating the workforce of thefuture. For more information, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org

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