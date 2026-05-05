Paradigm Digital Group® Appoints Mike Curts as Chief Marketing Officer, Signaling Next Era of Digital Leadership

Mike Curts named CMO of Paradigm Digital Group Mike Curts is a recognized industry leader in education & transportation marketing Mike Curts recognizes emerging platforms, automation, AI-driven optimization, and new digital ecosystems,

Mike Curts has been named Chief Marketing Officer, effective April 22, 2026

Mike Curts represents the future of Paradigm Digital Group. He can see around corners to anticipate where technology, data, and workforce marketing are heading before the rest of the industry.” — Deb Rishel, President & Co-Founder

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paradigm Digital Group announced that Mike Curts has been named Chief Marketing Officer, effective April 22, 2026. Deb Rishel, President & Co-Founder of Paradigm Digital Group, shared the news at the close of a successful, inaugural PDG “Connect 2026” Summit, a client-focused event centered on the future of skilled trades and workforce marketing.Curts succeeds Co-founder Bob Newman, whose creative vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping Paradigm Digital Group’s brand, culture, and client-centered approach to marketing. The transition represents a deliberate evolution in leadership as the company builds on its foundation of 38 years and prepares for its next phase of innovation and national growth.For more than a decade, Mike Curts has helped redefine how education and transportation organizations compete, grow, and lead in an increasingly digital world. Widely regarded as one of the most respected marketing minds serving the education and transportation industries, Curts was among some of the first marketers to earn Google certifications in Indiana, demonstrating an early belief in performance-driven, data-centric marketing long before it became industry standard.Curts journey with Paradigm Digital began not as an employee, but as a client for over eight years. That partnership quickly evolved into a shared vision for what marketing in the skilled trades and transportation sectors could become. In 2015, Curts joined the organization full-time and immediately began shaping its digital-first future.Under his leadership, Paradigm transitioned from a traditional media-focused agency, rooted in print, television, and websites, into one of the most respected and performance-driven digital marketing firms serving trade schools, technical colleges, CDL training providers, and transportation organizations nationwide. His strategic direction accelerated the company’s evolution into a results-oriented, analytics-driven growth partner for more than 75 institutions across the United States.“Mike represents the future of Paradigm Digital Group. He has the rare ability to see around corners, to anticipate where technology, data, and workforce marketing are heading before the rest of the industry catches up. This transition isn’t just about leadership succession; it’s about accelerating our momentum. Mike’s vision ensures that our clients will continue to lead their markets, not follow them,” said Deb Rishel, President & Co-Founder of Paradigm Digital Group.“From the day I met Mike, he elevated every conversation about strategy, innovation, and what was possible. He’s not only one of the brightest marketing minds I’ve worked with, but also one of the most generous mentors inside our company. His leadership strengthens our culture and sharpens our competitive edge at the same time,” said Bob Newman, Co-founder of Paradigm Digital Group.That influence extends well beyond strategy discussions. With a leadership style grounded in technical expertise, curiosity, and a deep commitment to client outcomes, Curts has helped strengthen Paradigm Digital’s internal culture while advancing the company’s role as a strategic growth partner rather than a traditional marketing vendor.Known for continually exploring emerging platforms, automation, AI-driven optimization, and new digital ecosystems, Curts helps ensure Paradigm Digital’s clients are not merely reacting to industry shifts but are positioned to lead through them.“Mike has never been satisfied with where we are today,” added Deb Rishel. “He is always asking what’s next and how we can help our clients win tomorrow, not just today.”The timing of the announcement, immediately following the first PDG Summit, underscores the company’s commitment to thought leadership and industry collaboration. As workforce development and transportation sectors continue to evolve, Paradigm’s leadership transition reflects a long-term investment in innovation, scalability, and measurable impact.As Chief Marketing Officer, Curts will oversee strategic vision, innovation initiatives, and client growth strategy, reinforcing Paradigm Digital Group’s position at the forefront of marketing for education, skilled trades, and transportation organizations.About Paradigm Digital GroupFounded in Fishers, Indiana, Paradigm Digital Group remains dedicated to helping schools and workforce organizations connect individuals to life-changing career opportunities through data-driven strategy, digital excellence, and forward-thinking leadership.

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