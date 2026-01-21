Talk Show Sista Speak Introduces a New Mental and Physical Wellness Segment

Sista Speaks Hosts and Hot in Hollywood TV Host Mimi Brown Sista Speak Hosts and Celebrity Trainer Venus Moore Sista Speak Host Drea Renee

Spotlighting Community, Culture, and Self-Care

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Soul Networks talk show Sista Speak, is expanding its conversation with the launch of a new segment dedicated to mental and physical health—topics increasingly recognized as essential in today’s fast-paced, high-pressure world. Sista Speak, is a dynamic roundtable series led by three smart, unapologetic African American women who are unafraid to tackle tough, timely, and controversial topics. The hosts don’t shy away from uncomfortable conversations — instead, they lean into them, offering insight, humor, and truth while challenging viewers to see issues from different angles.

The premiere episode of Sista Speak, now streaming on YouTube, brings together hosts Drea Renee, Lauren Mayo, and Ray Williams for a dynamic and thoughtful discussion that bridges pop culture, wellness, and community impact. The episode opens with an engaging conversation centered on Beyoncé—examining her unmatched success, cultural influence, and enduring relevance as a global icon whose work continues to inspire generations.

The conversation then shifts to matters of community and collective healing with a special appearance by Mimi Brown, co-host on Hot In Hollywood TV and a familiar voice from the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club. Brown underscores the importance of unity and mutual support during times of tragedy, sharing insight into her longstanding commitment to uplifting underserved communities. She also discusses her upcoming docu-series, From Altadena w/ Love, a project created to honor resilience, highlight untold stories, and document the power of compassion and solidarity in the face of adversity.

Further deepening the wellness focus, the episode welcomes celebrity trainer Venus Moore, a respected figure in Hollywood health and fitness circles. Moore candidly shares her personal journey and the work she has done to positively impact the lives of countless individuals—including high-profile entertainers—through sustainable fitness and lifestyle practices. Her discussion emphasizes often-overlooked elements of well-being such as nutrition, quality sleep, stress management, and the cumulative toll of burnout in demanding careers. Moore also introduces her wellness program, explaining how it is designed to support both physical strength and mental clarity in a balanced, achievable way.

Throughout the episode, the hosts reflect on the connection between physical health and emotional well-being. Throughout the discussion, lead host Drea Renee guides the discussion thoughtfully. “Venus motivated me to continue working on my fitness and reminded me how important it is to maintain good mental health,” Drea Renee shares, highlighting the personal resonance of Moore’s message.

Sista Speak continues to evolve as a TV show where culture, honesty, and empowerment intersect while still having fun and sharing laughter. This segment reinforces the importance of caring for both mind and body—while reminding viewers that wellness is not a luxury, but a necessity. She’s a skillful journalist that’s has been around for over a decade.

