Tyrone Jackson Shares His Strategies for Digital Streaming in 2026

LOS ANGELES, CT, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Hollywood production days are in significant decline, innovative and creative entrepreneurs are stepping up to fill gaps in the need for original programming. Tyrone Jackson is part of a new breed of entertainment entrepreneurs. Jackson has spent more than four decades in the entertainment industry—both in front of, and behind the camera—long enough to witness Hollywood’s evolution from appointment television to on-demand digital streaming. While many arrive in Hollywood filled with ambition, Jackson has built a sustained career marked not only by longevity, but by ownership. Today, he stands as the creator of two globally positioned digital networks: Global Soul Networks and Hot in Hollywood TV.

Hot in Hollywood TV, Jackson’s subscription-based streaming platform, was developed to meet the demands of a worldwide audience that no longer waits for traditional broadcast schedules and craves urban programming. With more than 40 years of industry experience, Jackson recognized early that premieres, celebrity interviews, and original programming needed to reach viewers faster than linear television could deliver. As supervising producer of approximately 80 percent of the platform’s original content, he oversees programming that can be uploaded within hours of a major Hollywood events, significantly shortening the distance between red carpets and global screens.

HIHTV reflects Jackson’s commitment to bringing urban entertainment to a worldwide audience with broad appeal. Jackson’s company achieves its goal by producing original programming like Urban Movie Review, which revisits classic urban films from the 1960s and 70s, Chick Flicks, dedicated to romantic comedies, and 24 hour celebrity fan channels like The Beyonce Channel, The Ariana Grande Channel and The Rock Channel.

“Never before has there been a digital network that tracks news and your favorite celebrities. We’re super excited about the coverage of some of the world’s biggest celebrities”. Jackson now has upcoming shows like “For the Love of Gospel”, highlighting local Los Angeles church communities and their choirs, underscoring the audiences interest in gospel music, it’s culture and how it is created in today’s world.

Global Soul Networks represents the promotional arm of Jackson’s expanding media footprint. Through talk-driven programming such as Sista Speak, Entertainment Up Close, and Success On The Move, the network provides a space for conversation, visibility, and authenticity. “For every major studio here in Hollywood, promotion is a necessary part of doing business,” Jackson says. “And that’s why we have five new shows being released in the summer of 2026. My goal is to be the largest producer of online talk shows within the next two years.”

Jackson’s strategy aligns with larger shifts in audience behavior. As traditional network television audiences continue to decline, digital platforms increasingly occupy consumer attention—largely because content is accessible anytime, anywhere, on smartphones and tablets. In regions such as India, where more than 1.4 billion people live and smartphone ownership exceeds 85 percent of households, and across Africa, one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets in the world, digital access is reshaping how global audiences engage with Hollywood content.

For Jackson, this is not simply about distribution; it is about reach and representation. He has long maintained that entertainment should reflect the cultural diversity of its audience. Both Hot in Hollywood TV and Global Soul Networks were designed with global accessibility in mind, ensuring that programming resonates beyond domestic markets and speaks to viewers who consume media primarily through digital devices. It’s worth mentioning networks like the ones Tyrone has created, will give tremendous exposures to brands who participate for a fraction of what it would cost with traditional media.

At a time when streaming platforms continue to evolve, Jackson’s model fills the void left over by the old Hollywood establishment. By building two complementary digital networks—one focused on premium streaming content and the other on promotion—he has positioned himself as a leading force in the current digital streaming landscape.

