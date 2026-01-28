Entertainment Up Close Welcomes Dynamic Latina Duo Natalia Bilbao and Veronica Ocasio

Entertainment Up Close Hosts Natalia Bilbao and Veronica Ocasio Hosts Veronica Ocasio and Natalia Bilbao with Guest Mata Leiataua Hosts Veronica Ocasio and Natalia Bilbao

Hollywood has a funny way of surprising you. I’ve always been the talent, so stepping into producing and hosting has been a new and exciting journey! I’m learning so much and loving the process” — Veronica Ocasio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Soul Networks introduces Entertainment Up Close, a new talk show pulling back the curtain on Hollywood. The series features raw, in-depth conversations with actors, creators, executives, and artists who may not be household names—yet—but are undeniably making moves in the industry. From unexpected struggles to hard-earned wins, the show dives into the real journeys, creative risks, and personal evolution behind the scenes, reminding audiences that Hollywood isn’t always what it looks like—and that rising voices deserve to be heard.

Spotlighting these stories, is writer and Emmy Award–winning host Natalia Bilbao alongside co-host Veronica Ocasio, a multifaceted actress, singer, and emerging producer. Together, these two Latinas bring distinct backgrounds, styles, and energy to a show that goes beyond red carpets and headlines, to uncover the real stories of life in entertainment.

Natalia Bilbao, born in Bilbao, Spain, is known for portraying strong, confident, and physically demanding roles in both English and Spanish. Before stepping into acting, Bilbao was a professional tennis player in her teens, retiring at just 18 years old to pursue her passion for performance. That bold leap has paid off—she is now a multilingual, Emmy Award–winning TV host (2021 Los Angeles Governors Emmy Award) and an 11-time international award-winning actress.

With over 15 years of experience across the USA, UK, France, and Spain, Bilbao’s career spans film, television, new media, and live events. Known for her polished, journalistic approach, Natalia has a rare ability to make guests feel instantly at ease while skillfully extracting thoughtful, revealing responses that elevate every interview. "It’s been a wonderful experience creating space to sit down, open up, and truly connect with remarkable people doing amazing work,” Bilbao shares.

Joining her is Veronica Ocasio, a Puerto Rican talent, born and raised in The Bronx, New York. Ocasio’s first love was singing, with acting later becoming a powerful new passion. With a strong theater background rooted in NYC, she has performed Off-Broadway and at Carnegie Hall with her gospel choir. Television audiences recognize her for her breakout role in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Veronica Ocasio is a true multi-hyphenate: singer, actress, and rising producer, She brings a unique edge with experience as an executive communications coach in the pharmaceutical industry and credentials as a Level 3 certified sommelier. After spending nearly nine years in Los Angeles pursuing her acting career prior to COVID, she recently returned to LA with a renewed focus—not only in front of the camera, but behind it. Now stepping into production, she is learning the technical and digital ins and outs of the industry and currently serves as Associate Producer of Hot in Hollywood TV.

"Hollywood has a funny way of surprising you. I’ve always been the talent, so stepping into producing and hosting has been a new and exciting journey! I’m learning so much and loving the process” Ocasio shares.

On screen, their chemistry is undeniable. Veronica brings fun, magnetic energy paired with classic New York style and personality, warm cadence, and infectious smiles that instantly connect with guests. Natalia counters with a clean, classic, and professional presence—grounded, thoughtful, and deeply attentive. Their contrasting yet complementary vibes create a dynamic interview experience that feels both engaging and authentic.

Natalia Bilbao and Veronica Ocasio represent two strong voices in entertainment, united by passion, artistry, and their sincere love for people and their story. They ask the questions audiences want to know the answers to, bring flavor, depth, and authenticity to Entertainment Up Close, making it a space for honest Hollywood storytelling from those still making their mark.

You can tune in and watch their new talk show now streaming on YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.