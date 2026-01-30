Global Soul Networks Presents From The Green Room: A Backstage Pass to Hollywood’s Most Candid Conversations

From The Green Room Host Ariana Escalante and Hot in Hollywood TV Producer Tyrone Jackson Host Ariana Escalante and Celebrity Trainer Venus Moore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s what audiences see on screen… and then there’s everything that happens right before. From The Green Room invites viewers behind the scenes for unfiltered, real-time conversations with today’s most intriguing voices in entertainment — just moments before they step onto set.

For those outside the Hollywood bubble, the green room is where television guests prepare before stepping on camera — the final moment before the spotlight hits. It’s a space filled with makeup touch-ups, last-minute nerves, excitement, and unfiltered honesty. From The Green Room captures that energy, giving audiences access to the gossip, real-time thoughts, emotions, and ideas guests experience just before going out.

The show is hosted by spokesperson and media personality Ariana Escalante, known for her authentic, engaging presence and ability to connect deeply with audiences. A nationally broadcast, award-winning talent, Ariana brings a signature style that blends warmth, curiosity, and credibility. Her natural ability to spark meaningful conversations makes her the perfect guide through these intimate, behind-the-scenes moments.

From The Green Room goes beyond surface-level interviews. Ariana dives into the stories, mindset, and journeys that led each guest to that chair, uncovering who they are in the moments before the cameras roll. The conversations are honest, unscripted, and deeply human.

"Welcoming guests into the studio and green room is always an interesting experience. The off-the-cuff remarks, the energy they bring, getting all the tea—it’s revealing to see what space they’re really in when they arrive. Every visit is unpredictable.” shares Veronica Ocasio, Associate Producer of Global Soul Networks. “We get all the spilled moments right before our guests go on, and it's always so much fun."

Guests span the entertainment spectrum, including actors, entrepreneurs, celebrity trainers, and social media icons. Topics range from entertainment news to success stories, things that happened in the car right before they got there, reinvention, and the strategies used to build lasting careers. The result is a refreshing, fun, intimate look at Hollywood — and the very real moments behind it.

To watch, and go behind the scenes of Hollywood, visit YouTube and search From The Green Room.

