WFG Delivers Record Employee Engagement Gains, Outperforming Benchmarks

These results aren’t just encouraging, they’re validating. When you lead with intention, invest in people, and listen carefully, you create an environment where employees thrive and customers benefit.” — Steve Ozonian, President and CEO, Williston Financial Group

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williston Financial Group (WFG) today announced the results of its 2025 Employee Engagement Survey, reporting strong year-over-year gains that significantly outperform financial services industry benchmarks. By publicly sharing these results, WFG reinforces its commitment to transparency, accountability, and a people-first culture.The survey, conducted in fall 2025, achieved a 72% participation rate, reflecting strong trust in leadership and confidence that employee feedback leads to meaningful action.At the center of the results is WFG’s Employee Experience Score, a net index similar to Net Promoter Score (NPS) that measures employee advocacy. In financial services, scores above 30 are considered strong.• WFG’s Employee Experience Score increased from 34.4 to 42.4 year over year• This performance is nearly double the industry benchmark of 24.6“These results aren’t just encouraging, they’re validating,” said Steve Ozonian, President and CEO of Williston Financial Group. “They confirm that when you lead with intention, invest in people, and listen carefully, you create an environment where employees thrive and customers benefit. That connection is not theoretical at WFG, it’s measurable.”Engagement Levels That Signal a High-Performance CultureMore than 80% of WFG employees are classified as engaged, compared to an industry benchmark of 66.4%, reflecting a highly energized workforce that consistently exceeds expectations. Disengagement remains notably low, and continues to decline year over year.Several engagement drivers stand out as particular strengths:• Inclusion: 90% favorable• Working Environment: 88% favorable• Employee Empowerment: 84% favorable• Culture: 82% favorableEach of these areas exceeds available industry benchmarks and shows year-over-year improvement, underscoring sustained momentum rather than one-time gains.“Our culture has always been the foundation of WFG,” said Patrick F. Stone, Chairman and Founder of Williston Financial Group. “From day one, we believed that building a great company starts with trust, respect, and shared purpose. These results show that as we grow, that foundation continues to strengthen.”Employee Pride, Commitment and Discretionary EffortThe survey also highlights exceptionally strong levels of pride and commitment among WFG employees:• 95% report pride in the work they do• 93% actively help colleagues succeed• 90% report strong commitment to WFG• 89% say they regularly exceed expectations“These indicators reflect ownership, not just engagement,” said Heather Krablin, Chief Human Resources Officer at Williston Financial Group. “When employees feel heard and valued, it directly strengthens performance, retention, and customer experience.”A Direct Link Between Engagement and Customer ExperienceWFG views employee engagement as a foundational driver of its customer experience (CX) strategy and consistently high Net Promoter Score (NPS) performance across its operating companies.“When our people are aligned and supported, customers feel it,” Stone added. “That connection is measurable and central to how we think about CX at WFG.”Reinforcing GOAT – Greatest Of All TeamsThe results also reinforce the impact of WFG’s GOAT (Greatest of All Teams) culture initiative, which emphasizes collaboration, recognition, leadership accountability, and shared purpose.“GOAT is about building teams where people feel connected and proud of what they accomplish together,” Ozonian said. “The consistency of these results tells us that approach is working.”Transparency and Continuous ImprovementWhile many organizations keep engagement data private, WFG believes transparency drives accountability and progress. Leadership is actively using employee feedback to guide continued investment in areas that matter most to employees, reinforcing a cycle of listening, action, and improvement.About Williston Financial GroupWilliston Financial Group(WFG) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG National Title Insurance Companyand WFG Lender Services. One of only six national title underwriters, WFG achieved a national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers comprehensive title, escrow, appraisal, and technology solutions that increase transparency and reduce time and cost in residential and commercial real estate transactions. For more information, visit www.wfgtitle.com

