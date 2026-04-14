WFG National Title Deepens Its Leadership Bench as the Company’s Growth Accelerates

WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a national underwriter and leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. Shaun Gonzales, Chief Operations Officer, Direct Operations, WFG National Title Noah Blanton, Chief Growth Officer, WFG National Title

Shaun Gonzales appointed COO for WFG’s Direct Operations; Noah Blanton elevated to Chief Growth Officer; Josie Hyde expands regional leadership role

Our focus has never been on being the biggest; it’s on being the best...and we’re building the bench around us that will allow WFG to keep leading for decades to come.” — Steve Ozonian, President and CEO, Williston Financial Group

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its continued growth strategy, WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG National Title), a full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for residential and commercial transactions nationwide, today announced key leadership appointments designed to accelerate growth, strengthen operational execution, and position the company for long-term success in an industry it has helped reshape.Under the continued leadership of Chairman and Founder Patrick Stone and President and CEO Steve Ozonian, both of whom remain actively and deeply engaged in the company’s day-to-day operations and long-term strategic direction, WFG continues to build a company designed to outperform the competition and endure through every market cycle. These appointments reflect that focus.Effective immediately, Shaun Gonzales has been appointed Chief Operations Officer for WFG National Title's Direct Operations. In this expanded role, Gonzales will oversee the company’s direct title and settlement operations, further aligning performance, scalability, and service delivery across WFG’s direct platform.As WFG continues to grow and expand its market presence, Noah Blanton will transition into the role of Chief Growth Officer, focusing on driving strategic expansion, market development, and long-term value creation across WFG National Title. This transition will take place over the next several months to ensure continuity and consistency across the organization.Josie Hyde, who has consistently delivered strong performance in WFG’s Vancouver and Spokane, Washington markets, will take on expanded responsibility, adding the company’s market-leading Oregon market to her leadership scope, while continuing to lead her existing regions.These strategic appointments reflect WFG’s continued investment in developing and elevating proven leaders from within; an approach rooted in the strength of its culture and the performance of what the company calls its Greatest of All Teams, or GOAT. Promoting three leaders into key strategic roles from within underscores the depth of WFG’s leadership bench and its intentional approach to building and strengthening it.“These leadership moves reflect who we are as a company and where we’re going,” said Ozonian. “Our focus has never been on being the biggest; it’s on being the best. The strength of this team, and the way we continue to develop and elevate leaders from within, positions us to deliver an even higher level of performance for our clients while continuing to help shape the future of our industry. Pat and I are as engaged as ever, and we’re building the bench around us that will allow WFG to keep leading for decades to come.”Patrick Stone emphasized the long-term vision behind WFG’s leadership approach.“From the beginning, we set out to build a company designed for long-term success; one grounded in strong leadership, clear vision, and a culture that supports both,” said Stone. “What you’re seeing here is a continuation of that vision. As we grow and continue advancing the technology and innovation that are defining this industry’s future, we are strengthening the foundation of our organization by investing in leaders who have demonstrated their ability to perform, adapt, and lead through both opportunity and change. I remain as committed as ever to this company and to the team we are building.”As Chief Operations Officer, Gonzales brings more than 25 years of industry experience, including executive leadership roles since 2011. Known for his ability to lead large-scale operations and drive performance across complex environments, he has played a critical role in advancing WFG’s operational capabilities. Prior to this appointment, Gonzales served as Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Direct Operations & National Builder President, where he led operations across multiple states while continuing to expand WFG’s builder services platform. His leadership has consistently driven growth, efficiency, and service excellence.Blanton, who will transition into the role of Chief Growth Officer, has been instrumental in driving performance and expansion within WFG’s market-leading Oregon operations, where he currently serves as Division President. His track record of building market presence and delivering results makes him ideally positioned to lead WFG’s next chapter of strategic growth.Hyde has built a strong reputation for driving growth through relationships and operational discipline. Her expanded leadership role reflects both her performance and WFG’s confidence in her ability to scale her impact across a broader footprint.Together, these leadership updates reflect a deliberate, forward-looking approach to growth that prioritizes continuity, strengthens execution, and reinforces WFG’s commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for its customers and partners. At WFG, success is not defined by size, but by the strength of its relationships, the performance of its people, the consistency of the experience it delivers, and the innovation it brings to the industry it serves.This is what intentional growth looks like: not reaction, but preparation and building the team, the bench, and the culture to lead through whatever comes next.About Williston Financial GroupWilliston Financial Group(WFG) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG National Title Insurance Companyand WFG Lender Services. One of only six national title underwriters, WFG achieved a national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers comprehensive title, escrow, appraisal, and technology solutions that increase transparency and reduce time and cost in residential and commercial real estate transactions. For more information, visit www.wfgtitle.com About WFG National Title Insurance CompanyWFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. WFG is one of just six truly national title underwriters, achieving a national footprint faster than any underwriter in industry history.Built on the principles of communication, collaboration, and coexistence, WFG delivers innovative services and technology solutions that reduce friction, improve transparency, and elevate the real estate experience for agents, lenders, and consumers. Learn more at wfgtitle.com

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