WFG NATIONAL TITLE ADVANCES AGENCY ECOSYSTEM STRATEGY, ALIGNS LEADERSHIP TO DELIVER INTEGRATED MODEL FOR AGENT SUCCESS

WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a national underwriter and leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. Jaime, Johnson, SVP, Director of Agency Customer Experience, WFG NTIC Agency Division Joey Elizabeth Grampa, SVP, Director of Agency Sales, WFG NTIC Agency Division

Jaime Johnson and Joey Elizabeth Grampa appointed to lead customer experience & sales; Ryan Ozonian continues to drive AI and innovation across the enterprise

When technology, operations, and leadership are all aligned, we create a stronger foundation for our title agents to succeed. That’s what this evolution is all about.” — Gene Rebadow, Chief Operating Officer, WFG Agency Division

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, today announced the continued evolution of its WFG Agency Ecosystem, aligning leadership, technology, and operations into a unified model designed to help independent title agents operate more efficiently, compete more effectively, and grow with confidence.As part of this strategic advancement, WFG has appointed Jaime Johnson as Senior Vice President, Director of Agency Customer Experience, and Joey Elizabeth Grampa as Senior Vice President, Director of Agency Sales. These roles are designed to accelerate the delivery of the ecosystem and to strengthen WFG's engagement with and support for its title agent partners.Together with Ryan Ozonian, Senior Director of Innovation and AI for Williston Financial Group and MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company, who leads WFG’s ATS (AI, Automation & Technology Solutions) Team, this structure aligns innovation, execution, and growth, ensuring the ecosystem delivers real-world impact for title agents.A More Connected Model for a More Complex MarketReal estate transactions are becoming more complex, with rising expectations for speed, accuracy, transparency, and security. WFG’s response is structural.The WFG Agency Ecosystem brings together two aligned components:• Agent 3.0 — WFG’s AI and technology platform delivering faster, smarter, and more secure transactions• WFG Agency AdvantageSM — An operational enablement program providing hands-on expertise, execution, and support to strengthen agent performance and growthTogether, they form a coordinated model that reduces friction, improves performance, and creates a more scalable path forward for independent title agents.“This is a deliberate step forward in how we support our title agents,” said WFG Agency division Chief Operating Officer Gene Rebadow. “We’ve aligned our technology, people, and operational capabilities into a single ecosystem that reflects how title agents actually run their business. It’s not about offering more, it’s about delivering what actually moves their business forward.”Leadership Aligned to Deliver the EcosystemAs SVP, Director of Agency Customer Experience, Johnson will lead how WFG supports its agent partners across every touchpoint, overseeing operational support, education, and marketing to ensure a cohesive experience. She will also lead WFG Agency Advantage, aligning expertise and execution to improve performance, efficiency, and long-term growth.“Jaime brings a rare combination of operational expertise and a deep understanding of what our title agents need to succeed,” Rebadow said. “She’s been instrumental in shaping the programs at the heart of Agency Advantage, and she’ll ensure we deliver a more connected, consistent, and high-impact experience across everything we do.”Johnson previously served as VP and Director of Agent 3.0 and brings more than 27 years of experience as a licensed title professional.“I’m incredibly excited to step into this role at such an important moment for WFG and our title agents,” said Johnson. “By bringing together customer experience and operational execution, we’re delivering a more unified model; one that helps our agents operate more efficiently, grow with confidence, and create better outcomes for their customers.”As SVP, Director of Agency Sales, Grampa will lead WFG’s national agency sales organization, aligning strategy and execution to drive growth. She’ll work closely with WFG’s Agency division’s regional leaders and sales teams to sharpen focus, strengthen accountability, and enhance how WFG delivers value to its agent partners.“Joey brings clarity, intensity, and a strong focus on execution,” Rebadow said. “She knows how to translate strategy into action and support our teams in delivering a consistent, high-value experience to our title agents.”Grampa previously led marketing for WFG’s Agency division, where she drove agent engagement, brand positioning, and growth. In her new role, she will help ensure agents fully understand and benefit from the ecosystem.“I’m honored to take on this role,” said Grampa. “We have a strong foundation, and I’m excited to bring greater clarity, focus, and momentum to how we grow while continuing to build meaningful relationships with the title agents we serve.”AI and Innovation Driving Real-World ImpactThe WFG Agency Ecosystem is powered by continued investment in AI, automation, and digital innovation through MyHomeand led by Ozonian and the ATS Team.Through Agent 3.0, WFG extends the same proven, AI-enabled infrastructure that powers its own operations directly to independent agents, ensuring innovation is practical, scalable, and grounded in real-world workflows.“WFG’s strength is how we bring technology together across the enterprise,” said Marty Frame, President of MyHome. “By aligning AI, automation, and digital platforms within a unified ecosystem, we’re delivering capabilities that are both innovative and directly applicable to how agents operate every day.”Across the transaction lifecycle, WFG is applying AI to reduce manual effort, improve decision-making, and deliver more consistent, secure, and predictable outcomes.Building the Future of Agent SupportThe evolution of the WFG Agency Ecosystem reflects a clear belief: independent title agents shouldn’t have to choose between technology and operational support; they should have both working together. By aligning leadership, innovation, and execution, WFG is strengthening its ability to support title agents in an increasingly complex, high-expectation environment.“When technology, operations, and leadership are all aligned, we create a stronger foundation for our title agents to succeed,” Rebadow said. “That’s what this evolution is all about.”For more information about WFG's Agency division and title agent programs, visit wfgtitle.com/agency or contact Jaime Johnson at jjohnson@wfgtitle.com or (423) 667-5616.About WFG National Title Insurance CompanyWFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. WFG is one of only six truly national title underwriters, achieving a national footprint faster than any underwriter in industry history.Built on the principles of communication, collaboration, and coexistence, WFG delivers innovative services and technology solutions that reduce friction, improve transparency, and elevate the real estate experience for agents, lenders, and consumers. Learn more at wfgtitle.com.

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