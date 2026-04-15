WILLISTON FINANCIAL GROUP APPOINTS RYAN OZONIAN AS SENIOR DIRECTOR OF INNOVATION AND AI AT MYHOME®

Williston Financial Group® (WFG®) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG Lender Services and WFG National Title Insurance Company®. MyHome elevates the real estate experience by integrating the systems where homeownership professionals work, automating the flow of information, and keeping them engaged with their clients. Ryan Ozonian, Senior Director of Innovation and AI, MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company

Entrepreneur and AI innovator to accelerate enterprise-wide strategy and power next-generation technology across the WFG family of companies

Ryan’s appointment reflects the intentional way we have scaled innovation… ensuring our investments in AI and automation translate into real, practical impact for our agents, customers, and partners.” — Marty Frame, President, MyHome, A Williston Financial Group Company

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williston Financial Group® (WFG), a leading full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for residential and commercial transactions nationwide, today announced the appointment of Ryan Ozonian as Senior Director of Innovation and AI at MyHome®, a Williston Financial Group company Ozonian will also continue to lead WFG’s ATS Team (AI, Automations & Technology Solutions), where rapid innovation within WFG’s Agency division has become a powerful channel for the company’s AI strategy. Through initiatives like Agent 3.0, the team is delivering practical automation and intelligent tools that reduce friction, improve efficiency, and strengthen title agent performance. The success of these efforts has been informed and accelerated by expansion of AI and automation initiatives across the broader WFG enterprise.In his expanded role, Ozonian will work across the WFG family of companies to champion the company’s continued deployment of artificial intelligence, automation, and digital innovation initiatives. Building on his work with the ATS Team, Ozonian will focus on identifying and deploying practical, scalable solutions that enhance operational performance, strengthen transaction security, and elevate the customer experience.“Ryan’s appointment reflects the intentional way we have scaled innovation across the WFG family of companies,” said Marty Frame, President of MyHome. “We are not approaching AI as a standalone initiative. We have integrated it into how we operate, how we deliver product, and how we create value. Ryan will play a critical role in bridging that strategy across our organization, ensuring our investments in AI and automation translate into real, practical impact for our agents, customers, and partners, and the consumers they serve.”WFG’s approach to AI is rooted in its mission to take time and cost out of the real estate transaction while improving the experience for all participants. By embedding AI across operational workflows, platform infrastructure, customer engagement, and risk management, WFG is transforming how transactions are executed, delivering faster, more predictable, and more secure outcomes.A seasoned entrepreneur and recognized innovator, Ozonian founded Mention Mobile in 2010 and later partnered with Mark Cuban to launch Dust (formerly Cyber Dust), a secure messaging platform designed to protect user privacy. He was named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” in consumer technology and brings deep expertise in AI, automation, and emerging technologies.“WFG is uniquely positioned to lead in this space because of how it applies technology in real-world environments,” said Ryan Ozonian. “Everything we’re building is grounded in actual workflows, real challenges, and direct input from the people using it every day. AI and automation are not theoretical here, they are tools we are actively deploying to improve how transactions happen, how businesses operate, and ultimately how customers are served.”As part of WFG’s broader innovation strategy, Ozonian’s work will ensure alignment between enterprise technology initiatives and the company’s long-term vision, connecting AI-driven capabilities across MyHome, the Agency channel, and WFG’s full operating platform. This integrated approach allows WFG to scale innovation in a way that is both cohesive and immediately impactful.About Williston Financial GroupWilliston Financial Group(WFG) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG National Title Insurance Companyand WFG Lender Services. One of only six national title underwriters, WFG achieved a national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers comprehensive title, escrow, appraisal, and technology solutions that increase transparency and reduce time and cost in residential and commercial real estate transactions. For more information, visit www.wfgtitle.com About MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company™ (MyHome), is dedicated to creating continuous value for homeownership professionals and the consumers they serve. A pioneer in online transaction collaboration, MyHome is growing its platform to make real estate services more connected, efficient, and secure. MyHome elevates the real estate experience by integrating the systems where homeownership professionals work, automating the flow of information, and keeping them engaged with their clients. For more information, please visit myhome.com.

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