Learn about common winter birds with virtual MDC program Jan. 29

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the cold days settle in, winter can be a great time to start bird watching.

Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a Winter Bird ID virtual program from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29. Viewers will learn about common birds seen during winter and how to keep them returning to the feeders.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214017

MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard said the lack of bold breeding colors can make some birds difficult to identify in the winter.

“That is why we hope to help folks see different characteristics of Missouri’s winter birds during this program,” Ballard said. “Birdwatching during winter brings joy and discovery during a time when most of nature is taking a rest. That’s why it is fun to learn which birds are in your own backyard, neighborhood, or local conservation area.”

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.