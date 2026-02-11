MDC invites the public to learn proper pond management techniques at free workshops in central Missouri this March

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn proper pond management techniques at several workshops. These workshops will cover pond construction, fish stocking, proper fisheries management, aquatic plant management, and the types of wildlife that may use a pond.

There are four separate workshops that are free to the public. The dates, times, and locations of the workshops are as follows:

Mar. 17 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at Eldon High School: Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJR. Questions can be directed to MDC Fisheries Biologist Scott Williams at scott.williams@mdc.mo.gov. Eldon High School is located at 101 Pine Street.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJR. Questions can be directed to MDC Fisheries Biologist Scott Williams at scott.williams@mdc.mo.gov. Eldon High School is located at 101 Pine Street. Mar. 19 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at the Osage County Library in Linn: Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJz. Questions can be directed to MDC Fisheries Biologist Scott Williams at scott.williams@mdc.mo.gov. The Osage County Library is located at 22 Library Lane.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJz. Questions can be directed to MDC Fisheries Biologist Scott Williams at scott.williams@mdc.mo.gov. The Osage County Library is located at 22 Library Lane. Mar. 24 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at MDC’s Central Regional Office in Columbia: Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJr. Questions can be directed to MDC Fisheries Biologist Scott Voney at scott.voney@mdc.mo.gov. MDC’s Central Regional Office is located at 3500 E. Gans Road.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJr. Questions can be directed to MDC Fisheries Biologist Scott Voney at scott.voney@mdc.mo.gov. MDC’s Central Regional Office is located at 3500 E. Gans Road. Mar. 26 from 6:00-9:30 p.m. at the Montgomery City Public Library: Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJV. Questions can be directed to MDC Fisheries Biologist Scott Voney at scott.voney@mdc.mo.gov. The Montgomery City Public Library is located at 224 N. Allen Street.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.