MDC invites adults to Camp Hellbender: Winter Edition Feb. 21 at Columbia Bottom CA

Body

SPANISH LAKE, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting adults in the St. Louis region to become kids again at a special winter version of its popular adult summer camp series, Camp Hellbender.

Join MDC for the first ever Camp Hellbender - Winter Edition on Saturday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake. The program is free and open to anyone age 18 years and up.

Camp Hellbender is designed to let adults feel like a kid again and have some fun outdoors while exploring some of the best conservation areas MDC has to offer in the St. Louis region.

For this special winter camp, participants will spend the morning indoors learning the basics of knife sharpening. MDC will provide the sharpening stones, and attendees are invited to bring their favorite straight blade, non-serrated hunting or filleting knife.

After lunch, campers will take a hike off the beaten path and discover the unique experience of leaving the paved trail behind.

Participants should bring a water bottle, lunch, and any snacks they may want. Refrigeration will be available if needed. Attendees should dress in layers to ensure comfort for both inside and outside portions of the camp.

This program is part of MDC’s ongoing Camp Hellbender Series. Campers will receive a sticker “badge” to commemorate each camp they attend throughout the year.

All the events will culminate in a closing campfire after the last session in August. Those who participated in at least one Camp Hellbender event will be invited to the wrap up campfire to reflect on their time at camp and enjoy free s’mores.

Camp Hellbender - Winter Edition is free to attend, however online preregistration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owd.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is located at 801 Strodtman Road in north St. Louis County. The area can be reached by taking the Riverview Drive Exit from I-270 and travelling north approximately three miles.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.