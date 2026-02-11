Submit Release
Tune in to MDC Feb. 18 webinar to learn about Missouri’s aquatic oddities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – From floating jellies to tiny moss creatures, Missouri waters are home to many critters and invertebrates.

Learn about the Oddballs Under the Surface with a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program from 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214869

Viewers will dive into the hidden world of Missouri’s invertebrates and learn about the life cycles, anatomy, and quirky behaviors of cnidarians, crustaceans, and turbellarians.

This program is open to all ages but is designed for ages 15 and up. Registration is required.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

