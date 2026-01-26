Qubittron and INK PharmaSolutions Launch Continuum Systems™ to Power Enterprise AI for Regulated Pharma

Overview of the Continuum Systems™ platform, showing how Qubittron and INK PharmaSolutions integrate AI-driven modules across trade, clinical, commercial, and operational workflows. Designed for regulated markets, Continuum Systems™ supports intelligence-led execution without disrupting existing enterprise workflows. INK PharmaSolutions FZCO and Qubittron Consulting Inc. announce a strategic collaboration to deliver execution-ready enterprise AI for regulated healthcare.

An enterprise AI platform bringing decision-grade intelligence to regulated pharmaceutical operations

This partnership with INK PharmaSolutions reflects our shared commitment to delivering enterprise-grade AI that performs reliably in real, highly regulated environments and at global scale.” — Shubhendu Tripathi, Founder and Managing Director, Qubittron

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qubittron Consulting Inc. and INK PharmaSolutions FZCO™ announced today the launch of Continuum Systems™, a strategic collaboration delivering enterprise-grade artificial intelligence and automation solutions purpose-built for regulated healthcare environments. The platform is designed to support specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers, patient support program (PSP) operators, specialty and compounding pharmacies, and tender-driven healthcare organizations operating across global markets.The collaboration brings together Qubittron’s enterprise AI automation and intelligence architecture with INK PharmaSolutions’ deep pharmaceutical, clinical, operational, and patient support expertise, grounded in real-world execution, regulatory expectations, and commercialization realities across highly regulated healthcare systems.Together, the alliance enables organizations to transform complex clinical, operational, and commercial data into predictive, execution-ready intelligence across patient support programs, specialty and compounding pharmacy operations, trade and logistics governance, medical education, and tender-driven procurement environments. Continuum Systems™ also supports structured, intelligence-led training for pharmaceutical sales representatives, medical teams, and patient support stakeholders—driving more consistent execution, clearer messaging, and stronger field performance within regulated settings.The platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise environments, including SAP-based and other ERP systems, enabling organizations to improve efficiency, maintain compliance, and make faster, more confident decisions without disrupting established workflows.The launch of Continuum Systems™ responds to a growing gap in the healthcare technology landscape. While pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations generate vast volumes of clinical, operational, and commercial data, most systems fail to convert that data into decision-grade intelligence that can be acted on by field teams, operations leaders, and commercial decision-makers in real time.Continuum Systems™ addresses this challenge by unifying multiple enterprise AI platforms under a single decision and evidence intelligence framework. Initial deployments focus on intelligence and governance across tender-driven procurement, unstructured clinical and operational data, commercial execution, and trade and supply workflows.The Continuum Systems™ platform includes:* BidNavigator™, an RFP and tender discovery and response intelligence engine* DarkLens™, an unstructured clinical, operational, and patient data intelligence platform* InsightFusion Rx™, an AI-enabled coaching and execution intelligence cockpit for commercial, medical, and PSP teams* TradeFlow 360™, a daily SKU-level commercial, supply, and ordering intelligence platform* TradePipe™, an ERP-native trade, order, and governance engine for specialty and hospital environmentsAll components operate within Continuum Systems™, enabling interoperability, governance, and scalable deployment across enterprise healthcare organizations.In parallel, the collaboration is actively exploring additional intelligence capabilities across regulatory readiness, market access evidence development, and clinical oversight, ensuring future expansion aligns with evolving requirements across health technology assessment, regulatory submissions, and clinical governance - without fragmenting enterprise workflows or introducing additional operational burden.Qubittron Consulting Inc. serves as the core intelligence platform architect for Continuum Systems™, leading the co-development of enterprise-grade AI systems that power predictive insight, automation, and compliance across regulated healthcare workflows. Qubittron designs and delivers the AI agents, natural language processing engines, ERP connectors, and orchestration layers that enable unstructured clinical and operational data - from PSPs, pharmacies, wholesalers, and sponsors - to be transformed into actionable intelligence across enterprise environments.INK PharmaSolutions FZCO™ brings deep, hands-on expertise across specialty pharmaceutical operations, patient support programs, commercialization strategy, and market access in regulated healthcare environments. This experience directly informs the design and deployment of Continuum Systems™ and its core platforms, including BidNavigator™, DarkLens™, InsightFusion Rx™, TradeFlow 360™, and TradePipe™, ensuring alignment with real-world workflows, sponsor reporting requirements, and regulatory expectations across global markets. Drawing on its operating businesses and leadership experience across North America and international pharmaceutical markets, INK supports localized adoption, consistent execution, and scalable commercialization across diverse healthcare settings.Shubhendu Tripathi, Founder and Managing Director, Qubittron: “This partnership with INK PharmaSolutions reflects our shared commitment to delivering enterprise-grade AI that performs reliably in real, highly regulated environments and at global scale.”Sidhartha Mudrakola, Founder and Managing Director, Qubittron: “By combining Qubi’s AI Suite platform with INK’s deep pharmaceutical expertise through Continuum Systems™, we enable organizations to transform fragmented data into compliant, actionable intelligence across global markets.”Daanyaal Bandukwala, Founder and Managing Director, INK PharmaSolutions FZCO™: “This collaboration reflects our belief that healthcare AI must be built around real workflows, turning complexity into compliant, actionable intelligence with measurable impact.”Nicole Serena, Founder and Managing Director, INK PharmaSolutions FZCO™: “By combining Qubittron’s AI capabilities with INK’s operational experience, this collaboration helps organizations move beyond fragmented data and execute better decisions in regulated markets.”Artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and enterprise workflow automation are being rapidly adopted across the specialty pharmaceutical and patient support ecosystem to address operational complexity, increasing regulatory scrutiny, and the need for real-time intelligence. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is projected to grow from USD 56.01 billion in 2026 to USD 1,033.27 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 44%.About Qubittron Consulting Inc.Qubittron Consulting Inc. is a global boutique consulting and product innovation company specializing in SAP, ERP, AI automation, and next-generation enterprise solutions. Founded by SAP experts with decades of combined experience, Qubittron delivers enterprise-grade advisory services, implementations, and AI-powered platforms that help regulated and complex industries modernize operations, ensure compliance, and drive measurable business impact.Visit our websites: https://www.qubittron.com About INK PharmaSolutions FZCO™INK PharmaSolutions FZCO™ is a global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare industries, specializing in consulting, commercialization, and distribution strategy across regulated markets. With a global presence, INK operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, supporting specialty pharmaceutical, patient support, and healthcare technology organizations in navigating complex operational and regulatory environments. By combining deep domain expertise with real-world execution, INK enables cross-border partnerships, advances patient access through patient support programs, and helps organizations bring innovation to market with clarity, speed, and measurable impact.

