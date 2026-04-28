Qubittron Achieves SAP PartnerEdge Sell Status, Expanding Full-Service SAP Delivery for Enterprise Clients

Qubittron is now SAP sell partner

Qubittron is now authorized to sell SAP licenses directly, completing an end-to-end service offering built on deep SAP expertise and AI-accelerated delivery.

We come from SAP; This is the ecosystem we have operated in from day one. It means our clients can trust one partner to handle the full picture, with senior attention at every stage.” — Sidhartha Mudrakala, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Qubittron

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qubittron Services, an AI-native enterprise software company specializing in agentic AI solutions for SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics environments, today announced it has achieved SAP PartnerEdge Sell status, authorizing the company to sell SAP licenses directly to enterprise clients.The milestone marks a significant expansion of Qubittron's capabilities. The company, which has built its reputation on deep SAP implementation expertise and an AI-first delivery approach, can now serve clients as a single partner across the full SAP engagement lifecycle, from strategic consulting and AI-powered implementation to ongoing managed services and direct license procurement.Completing the End-to-End PictureFor enterprise clients, engaging multiple vendors for licensing, implementation, and support introduces coordination risk, pricing friction, and accountability gaps. Qubittron's PartnerEdge Sell authorization eliminates that complexity."We come from SAP; This is the ecosystem we have operated in from day one," said Sidhartha Mudrakala , Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Qubittron. "Achieving Sell status is the next step in a journey we have been building deliberately. It means our clients can trust one partner to handle the full picture, with senior attention at every stage."AI-First Delivery: More Than AutomationQubittron distinguishes itself by applying AI not only to build agents and automations on top of SAP environments, but to accelerate the implementation process itself. This approach compresses deployment timelines, improves configuration accuracy, and enables smaller, more focused teams to deliver outcomes at enterprise scale."Most SAP partners layer AI on after the fact," said Shubhendu Tripathi , Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Qubittron. "We build with AI from the first day of an engagement. It changes the speed and quality of what we can deliver, which are the things that matter most. Now we can deliver the license alongside it."As a boutique firm, Qubittron maintains a high-attention engagement model in which clients work directly with senior team members throughout the project lifecycle. The PartnerEdge Sell authorization extends that model into licensing, giving clients access to commercial flexibility and direct SAP pricing without giving up the focused service that larger firms struggle to provide.About QubittronQubittron is an AI-native software company building agentic AI solutions for enterprise ERP environments. The company's portfolio includes AI agents, automation platforms, and standalone AI products designed to transform how enterprises run on SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics. Qubittron serves clients who require both deep technical expertise and forward-looking AI capability from a single, accountable partner.

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