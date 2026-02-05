Qubittron and TGTS Africa Form Regional Partnership to Deliver SAP and AI Modernization Across West Africa An overview of how AI-driven workflows, context-aware intelligence, and scalable SAP-aligned architectures transform modern enterprises. Members of the TGTS management team during a joint engagement, marking a milestone in the ongoing collaboration and mutual partnership.

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qubittron Consulting Inc. today announced a strategic regional SAP solutions partnership with TGTS Africa . The partnership combines Qubittron’s global SAP and AI transformation expertise with TGTS Africa’s strong regional delivery presence and experience supporting enterprise and public-sector institutions across Ghana and West Africa.The partnership is designed to support public sector organizations and large enterprises undertaking SAP-led ERP modernization initiatives, including SAP ECC-to-S/4HANA transitions, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) adoption, and AI-enabled workflow automation. By combining global enterprise architecture leadership with local execution, the partnership aims to reduce delivery risk, improve time-to-value, and ensure solutions are tailored to regional regulatory, operational, and infrastructure requirements.Together, Qubittron and TGTS Africa will focus on supporting SAP-led modernization programs across government institutions, regulated environments, and asset-intensive industries such as energy, natural resources, and manufacturing, where SAP systems underpin critical operations, financial controls, and service delivery.Qubittron Consulting Inc. will contribute SAP and enterprise architecture leadership across SAP S/4HANA, SAP BTP, integration, and enterprise automation. Anchored by the Qubi Enterprise AI Suite, Qubittron enhances SAP and ERP systems through intelligent process coordination, workflow automation, document-aware intelligence, and decision-support capabilities. In addition, Qubittron will support capability development with TGTS Africa through enablement and knowledge transfer, strengthening long-term regional delivery capacity.TGTS Africa brings established delivery teams, a strong regional footprint, and experience supporting public institutions, enterprises, and regulated organizations across West Africa. As a certified SAP partner with active implementations of SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign, and cloud-based enterprise solutions, TGTS Africa will lead local delivery execution, stakeholder engagement, and ongoing customer support. Its proximity to clients and understanding of local operating environments ensure SAP programs are executed in alignment with national policies, institutional mandates, and on-the-ground business realities.Across West Africa, governments and large enterprises are accelerating investments in SAP S/4HANA, cloud-based ERP, and intelligent automation to modernize legacy systems, improve transparency, and strengthen operational resilience. These initiatives are particularly prevalent in public sector institutions and regulated environments operating complex, multi-entity SAP landscapes.The broader African digital transformation market is projected to grow from approximately USD 22.7 billion in 2024 to over USD 45 billion by 2029, driven by increased cloud adoption, digital infrastructure investment, and demand for scalable, secure enterprise platforms. The Qubittron–TGTS Africa partnership is positioned to support organizations navigating this transition through a combination of global expertise and local execution. Lee-Michael Pronko , Head of Business Development, Qubittron Consulting Inc., said:“ERP modernization in emerging and regulated markets does not start with technology; it starts with trust, partnership, and a value-first alignment between global expertise and local delivery. I’m proud to partner with TGTS Africa to bring our SAP expertise and Qubi enterprise AI capabilities into the region, while ensuring solutions respect local realities, governance requirements, and long-term sustainability.”Armstrong Agyei Kwakye, CEO of TGTS Africa, said:“West Africa’s SAP modernization agenda will succeed only where global expertise is matched with local execution discipline. Partnering with Qubittron allows us to combine international expertise on enterprise-grade SAP and AI capabilities with TGTS Africa’s regional delivery strength and institutional experience. This collaboration will enable our future and current clients to modernize with confidence, speed, and long-term sustainability.”About Qubittron Consulting Inc.Qubittron Consulting Inc. is a global SAP and enterprise transformation consultancy specializing in SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business Technology Platform, integration, and AI-enabled automation. The company supports enterprises and public-sector organizations in modernizing legacy systems, improving operational resilience, and executing complex SAP programs through scalable, secure, and outcome-driven delivery models.Learn more: www.qubittron.com About TGTS AfricaTGTS Africa is a certified SAP partner and multi-country systems integrator headquartered in Ghana, with delivery capabilities across West and East Africa. TGTS provides SAP consulting, implementation, and support services, alongside cloud, GIS, and enterprise solutions, serving government institutions, enterprises, and regulated industries across the region.Learn more: https://www.tgtsafrica.com

