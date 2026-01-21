Judge May Not Compel P.D. to Handle Habeas Corpus Petition

A public defender’s office cannot be compelled to represent an indigent inmate in pursuing a habeas corpus petition, Div. Two of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday, issuing a writ of mandate directing that an order compelling legal services be vacated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.