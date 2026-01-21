Seesaw Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Protecting Student Data

Seesaw Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance with Zero Exceptions

Completing a SOC 2 Type II audit with zero exceptions reflects the rigor of our security program and our team’s commitment to earning and maintaining the trust of educators, districts, and families.” — Kosh Thirumalai, Director of Engineering at Seesaw

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seesaw , the leading elementary learning platform, announced it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit with zero exceptions, validating that its security, availability, and confidentiality controls are operating effectively over time.This milestone reinforces Seesaw’s unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive student data and meeting the increasingly rigorous security expectations of school districts worldwide. As districts face growing regulatory pressure and heightened cybersecurity risks, a clean SOC 2 Type II report provides clear, independent validation that Seesaw’s systems and processes are built to safeguard learning data at scale.SOC 2 compliance has become a key requirement for many school districts across the U.S., as districts are increasingly requesting vendors to provide SOC 2 reports or equivalent security attestations. These standards help ensure alignment with federal regulations such as FERPA and demonstrate a company’s ability to protect student and educator data. SOC 2 Type II is a widely recognized benchmark for demonstrating that commitment.“This milestone strengthens our security foundation, now independently certified by independent auditors through the SOC 2 Type II process,” said Kosh Thirumalai, Director of Engineering at Seesaw. “Completing a SOC 2 Type II audit with zero exceptions reflects the rigor of our security program and our team’s commitment to earning and maintaining the trust of educators, districts, and families.”Seesaw’s SOC 2 Type II achievement builds on a strong foundation of best-in-class privacy and security practices already recognized by leading organizations, including:-Digital Promise’s Responsibly Designed AI Product Certification-Safer Technologies 4 Schools-iKeepSafe’s COPPA assessment-Common Sense Media’s privacy evaluation-Amazon Web Services Qualified Software designationThese validations reflect Seesaw’s continued investment in trust, compliance, and operational excellence, so educators can focus on teaching, and students can learn in a secure, protected environment.To learn more about Seesaw’s security, privacy, and compliance practices, or to access compliance documentation, visit: https://trust.seesaw.me/ About Seesaw:Seesaw is the leading learning platform developed specifically for elementary students. Seesaw combines instructional tools, standards-aligned lessons, student portfolios, and flexible communication features that bring learning to life for over 25 million students, teachers, and families worldwide.Press Contact:For more information, or to request a review copy, please contact:Dina Kandzic-Petrut, Media Manager, New York City, NYMedina@seesaw.com

