Seesaw Launches Full Arabic Platform to Expand Early Learning Access Across the Middle East and North Africa

Seesaw Now Available in Arabic

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seesaw , the leading learning experience platform for primary education, announced the launch of Seesaw in Arabic, making its platform fully available in Arabic for students, teachers, school leaders, and families across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).This milestone represents a major step in Seesaw’s commitment to culturally responsive, inclusive education and strengthens its regional ecosystem through its strategic partnership with Little Thinking Minds (LTM), the award-winning Arabic literacy solutions provider.Seesaw’s Arabic experience includes full right-to-left (RTL) functionality across the platform, ensuring a seamless, intuitive experience for young learners and their families. From navigation and instructions to student creation and family communication, the platform is designed to support learning in the language students use every day.The platform also includes integrated Seesaw AI tools embedded directly into the teacher workflow. These tools support educators in generating classroom-ready activities, converting materials into interactive assignments, supporting reading fluency, delivering timely feedback, and enhancing teacher efficiency while maintaining instructional oversight.Through its partnership with Little Thinking Minds, Seesaw further strengthens Arabic literacy development by integrating:I Read Arabic for native speakersI Start Arabic for non-native and early learnersMizan benchmark assessments measuring reading, writing, listening, and speakingTogether, Seesaw and Little Thinking Minds provide schools with a unified Arabic-first ecosystem that combines curriculum-aligned content, measurable literacy growth, and digital portfolios that document student progress over time."The availability of Seesaw in Arabic is a meaningful step for Arabic teachers, students, and families across the region. Having the platform fully localized in Arabic saves valuable time for teachers, allowing them to focus on instruction rather than translation, while giving students the confidence to learn, create, and express themselves in their first language. This launch strongly supports the UAE’s vision to empower educators and learners while preserving and strengthening the Arabic language through innovative educational technology, by providing a culturally responsive, right-to-left learning experience." –Majeda Namroud Early Years Teacher, United Arab EmiratesThe launch of Seesaw in Arabic reflects a commitment to aligning with the diverse education needs of countries across the Middle East and North Africa, as well as their national visions and education transformation agendas, such as Saudi Vision 2030, Kuwait Vision 2035, Qatar National Vision 2030, and similar initiatives across the region.By supporting foundational literacy, early-years education, responsible technology adoption, and evidence-based teaching, Seesaw helps schools across the MENA region strengthen learning quality, improve visibility into student progress, and build sustainable, future-ready learning environments through a fully Arabic, right-to-left experience.To learn more about Seesaw in Arabic and request information for your school, visit: https://bit.ly/4cKqZvl Seesaw is a global learning experience platform designed specifically for elementary education. Little Thinking Minds (LTM), a leading MENA-based Arabic literacy Edtech company, was acquired by Seesaw to expand access to high-quality, research-based Arabic language solutions.Together, Seesaw and LTM operate as a unified Arabic-first learning ecosystem combining an elementary LMS, structured literacy programs, benchmark assessments, and integrated AI tools to support measurable student growth across the MENA Region and beyond.

