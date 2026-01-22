Bolt Printing Launches Redesigned Product Pages to Improve Custom Apparel Ordering Experience

Bolt Printing’s redesigned product page highlighting color selection and ordering tools

New product pages introduce clearer pricing, real-time delivery estimates, enhanced color views, and streamlined quoting tools.

Customers want clear pricing, realistic timelines, and fewer steps to get what they need” — Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO, Bolt Printing

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bolt Printing announced the launch of newly redesigned product pages aimed at simplifying how customers configure, price, and order custom apparel online.The updated pages feature improved navigation, expanded color visualization, real-time estimated delivery dates based on customer location, and a fully transparent view of quantity discounts. Customers can now calculate pricing instantly, adjust design options, and request quotes without leaving the product page.The rollout also introduces product-level FAQs to address common ordering questions upfront, reducing friction for first-time buyers and speeding up repeat orders. The redesigned experience is now live across key product categories, including custom t-shirts, embroidered hats, and bulk apparel programs.The update reflects Bolt Printing’s continued investment in manufacturing technology and customer-facing tools that prioritize clarity, speed, and reliability throughout the ordering process.“Customers want clear pricing, realistic timelines, and fewer steps to get what they need,” said Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO of Bolt Printing. “This update brings everything into one place so ordering custom apparel is faster and more predictable.”The new product pages support Bolt Printing’s core focus on transparency and efficiency while helping customers make confident decisions earlier in the buying process.Customers can explore the updated experience through Bolt Printing’s custom t-shirt printing custom printed apparel , and online design studio tools.About Bolt PrintingBolt Printing is a U.S.-based custom apparel company specializing in fast, transparent, and high-quality printing and embroidery. Founded in 2009, Bolt Printing serves businesses, schools, events, and organizations nationwide with a focus on speed, value, and customer experience through its Bolt Promise.

