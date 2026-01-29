Student Design Contest Anchors 12-Year School Tradition Celebrating the 100th Day

Illustration representing how shared school traditions help build community over time.

A Pennsylvania charter school continues a student-led apparel tradition that emphasizes creativity, participation, and community.

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A charter school in Pennsylvania is marking the 100th day of school through a long-running tradition that combines student creativity with a shared community milestone.For the past 12 years, the school has celebrated the occasion with custom t-shirts featuring artwork created by its students. Each year, students across four age groups participate in an art contest, with one winning design selected from each group. The four designs are then produced as shirts worn to commemorate the 100th day.The tradition has become a recurring moment students anticipate annually. Teachers and staff coordinate the event, families recognize it as a milestone, and students see their creativity represented in a tangible way. While the designs change each year, the structure of the tradition remains consistent.Educators increasingly point to repeatable, inclusive programs as a way to strengthen school culture. By involving students directly in the design process, the contest emphasizes participation over promotion and reinforces a sense of shared ownership across age groups through student-designed apparel The apparel for the tradition has been produced by Bolt Printing, which has supported the program since its early years. According to the company, projects like this illustrate how simple initiatives can create lasting impact when repeated with intention.“Seeing students look forward to this each year shows how meaningful simple traditions can become when everyone is included,” said Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO of Bolt Printing.Bolt Printing stated that its approach to long-term partnerships is guided by The Bolt Promise , which emphasizes transparency, quality, and consistency when supporting schools, organizations, and community groups.About Bolt PrintingBolt Printing is a U.S.-based custom apparel manufacturer providing screen printing and embroidery services for businesses, schools, and organizations nationwide. Founded in 2009, the company emphasizes transparency, quality, and consistency through its customer-first approach known as The Bolt Promise.

