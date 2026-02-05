Bolt Printing Introduces BD43 Ultra Value T-Shirt to Support Budget-Conscious Apparel Orders

Bolt Printing’s best deal t-shirt lineup highlights differences in fabric, weight, and value.

New lightweight cotton t-shirt offers customers a lower per-shirt cost while maintaining Bolt Printing’s quality and production standards.

Customers are being more intentional about how they spend, especially on large apparel orders.” — Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bolt Printing announced the introduction of its new BD43 Ultra Value T-Shirt, a lightweight cotton option designed to help customers manage apparel costs amid continued economic pressure on schools, nonprofits, businesses, and event organizers.The BD43 is a 4.3-ounce regular cotton t-shirt that delivers dependable print quality at a lower price point, allowing customers to save approximately fifty cents per shirt compared to heavier cotton alternatives. For large orders, those savings can add up quickly without requiring compromises in production standards or turnaround time.Bolt Printing developed the BD43 in response to growing customer demand for more flexible pricing options, particularly for bulk orders used in short-term events, promotions, school programs, and community initiatives.“Customers are being more intentional about how they spend, especially on large apparel orders,” said Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO of Bolt Printing. “BD43 gives them another option to manage budgets while still working with a production partner they trust.”To support transparency and informed decision-making, Bolt Printing also published an educational comparison outlining the differences between its best deal t-shirt styles , including fabric weight, durability, and typical use cases. The guide helps customers understand when a lightweight ultra value shirt is the right choice versus a heavier cotton, blended, or ringspun option.The BD43 Ultra Value T-Shirt is now available across Bolt Printing’s online ordering platform and can be customized using the company’s design studio alongside its full range of custom printed apparel options.About Bolt PrintingBolt Printing is a U.S.-based custom apparel company specializing in fast, affordable, and transparent production of custom printed and embroidered apparel. Founded in 2009, the company serves businesses, schools, nonprofits, and event organizers nationwide. Bolt Printing operates with a focus on technology-driven manufacturing, clear pricing, and dependable turnaround, guided by its core commitment known as the Bolt Promise.

