Lottery to Launch New Multi-State Game: Millionaire for Life 

Daily Drawings Offer a Chance to Win $1 Million a Year for Life

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery will offer players a chance to win big every day with the launch of the new multi-state draw game, Millionaire for Life™, with the first drawing taking place Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at 10:15 p.m. CT.

The game features a grand prize of $1 million a year for life and a second-tier prize of $100,000 a year for life, both paid as annuities with a 20-year guaranteed payout. Players may also choose a one-time cash option for the top two prize levels. There are seven other prize levels that can be won.

Designed to produce daily winners, Millionaire for Life offers overall prize odds of 1 in 8.46 and grand prize odds of 1 in 22.9 million, making it more winnable than the top prizes in many other national draw games.

“Millionaire for Life gives players the chance to dream big every day,” said a Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Winning $1 million a year, year after year, would be life-changing, and this game has the potential to make that a reality.”

Tickets will cost $5 per play and will be available at participating Mississippi Lottery retailers, as well as in nearly 30 other lottery jurisdictions across the country. Players can purchase tickets in Mississippi starting Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, for the draw that takes place the same evening at 10:15 p.m. CT.

More information on Millionaire for Life, including how to play, prize details, and odds, will be released on Feb. 12 and will be available at mslottery.com and on the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $209 million with an estimated cash value of $95.2 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $13.3 million with an estimated cash value of $6.05 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $266 million with an estimated cash value of $120.8 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $54,000.

1.21.26