Gov. McMaster Appoints Robert Bolchoz to Chair Election Commission

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today appointed Columbia attorney Robert Bolchoz as the next Chairman of the South Carolina State Election Commission (SEC) following the resignation of current Chairman, Retired Federal Circuit Judge Dennis W. Shedd. The governor's appointment is effective January 22.

“I thank Judge Shedd for his willingness to step in and answer the call to serve during a critical period for the State Election Commission. His steady leadership and guidance were exactly what our state needed and played a key role in maintaining the public’s confidence in our elections,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Mr. Bolchoz is a widely respected attorney and has valuable legal experience handling tough election issues with the commission as well as having served in leadership positions at state agencies. I believe he is the best choice to move the commission forward.”

Bolchoz, who has practiced law for over 30 years, was appointed by Governor McMaster in 2022 to serve as Chairman of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Board. He served 7 years in the 9th Circuit Solicitor's Office as Deputy District Attorney and served as Chief Deputy Attorney General for the State of South Carolina from 1995 to 1998 and again in 2017. A graduate of the Citadel, he received his Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law. A photo of Bolchoz can be found here.

Governor McMaster appointed Judge Shedd as Chairman of the SEC in 2024. Prior to serving as Chairman, Judge Shedd served as a U.S. District Judge for the District of South Carolina for 12 years, having been nominated by President George H.W. Bush. In 2002, after being nominated by President George W. Bush, Judge Shedd was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and served until his retirement in 2022. His photo can be found here, and his letter of resignation here.

Governor McMaster today also announced the appointment of Angela Stringer, a resident of Anderson, S.C., to fill a vacancy on the commission created by the resignation of former commission member Linda McCall of Rock Hill, last summer. Stringer currently serves on the Anderson County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, representing District Four, and is employed as the Executive Director of the Cancer Association of Anderson. She previously served as the Director of Communications for Anderson County government for 10 years and serves in the South Carolina State Guard. A photo of Stringer can be found here.