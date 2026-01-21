JGB Brothers LLC establishes operations in Bamberg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – JGB Brothers LLC (JGB Brothers), a food fibers manufacturer, today announced it is establishing operations in Bamberg County. The company’s $7 million investment will create 40 new jobs

JGB Brothers is a subsidiary of InterFiber, a family-owned and operated manufacturer headquartered in Poland. For more than 20 years, InterFiber has been creating innovative and effective solutions that result in new product improvement and reduction of production costs with a final goal of improving the nutritional value of food products.

The company’s initial investment supports its new facility located at 66 Innovation Drive in Bamberg. The manufacturing site will be used to produce plant-sourced food fibers, which are used as additives in human and pet food, and have extensive applications for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and building materials.

Operations are expected to be online in late 2026.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Bamberg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“The InterFiber Group proudly announces a groundbreaking milestone — the acquisition of a brand-new manufacturing site in Bamberg, South Carolina. Under this momentous project, we will eventually invest a total of over $36 million covering the acquisition and outfitting of this new facility. The new state-of-the-art plant will feature fully robotic production lines, setting new standards for automation, precision and efficiency in food fiber manufacturing. Alongside the plant, we are also planning to establish a modern R&D and Application Center that will serve as a springboard for developing next-generation solutions for the food and pet food industries. This investment is part of InterFiber’s strategy to expand our global manufacturing capability. The brand-new facility is expected to generate a substantial number of jobs and production will utilize locally sourced agricultural raw materials. Completion is anticipated in 2026.” -InterFiber President Jacek Bednarek

“South Carolina’s skilled workforce and business-friendly environment make our state the ideal location for companies like JGB Brothers to open their doors here. The addition of 40 jobs in Bamberg County will continue to provide new opportunities to hardworking South Carolinians.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are proud to welcome JGB Brothers to South Carolina. By investing more than $7 million in its Bamberg County facility, the company will support two of our state’s key industries — manufacturing and agriculture.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“JGB Brothers’ investment will not only expand our state’s agribusiness industry, it will also serve existing South Carolina food processing businesses. I’m proud to welcome this globally innovative company to South Carolina.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“Bamberg County welcomes JGB Brothers LLC, and we appreciate their investment in our community and our people. We believe Bamberg County is a great place to live, work, and invest, and good jobs are key to creating strong communities. On behalf of the county, we look forward to working with JGB in the coming years and to providing a pro-business environment so that their company and employees will flourish here in Bamberg.” -Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Michelle Martin

“We are excited to welcome JGB Brothers to the Southern Carolina region and congratulate Bamberg County on this significant economic development win. JGB Brothers' choice of location in the CrossRhodes spec building and $7 million investment along with the creation of 40 new jobs highlight the strength of our workforce and the value of regional collaboration. Congratulations to Bamberg County and to the SCA team on another job well done!” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Steve Murdaugh

