Cheney Brothers expands Florence County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cheney Brothers, a leading broadline food distributor, today announced it is expanding its Florence County operations with an additional $42.5 million investment that will create 85 new jobs.

Headquartered in Florida, Cheney Brothers processes and distributes a variety of food products across the United States, including meat and seafood, dairy, frozen food, and other dry groceries. The company also supplies food service equipment and offers kitchen and bar design services to its customers.

Cheney Brothers will expand its South Carolina distribution facility, located at 2491 Florence Harllee Blvd. in Florence, which first broke ground in 2023.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Cheney Brothers team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Florence County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.



“We have been greatly impressed by the business-friendly attitude of the state of South Carolina. We look forward to a long and very bright future, distributing product across the state.” -Cheney Brothers CEO Byron Russell

“By adding 85 new jobs in Florence County, Cheney Brothers is deepening its investment in South Carolina and strengthening the local economy. This expansion will create new opportunities for hardworking South Carolinians and further reinforce our reputation as a place where businesses can succeed.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“With its investment of $42.5 million, Cheney Brothers’ expansion reflects the business-friendly environment here in the Palmetto State. Industrial growth in our key sectors supports South Carolina’s continued economic success.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"When a company like Cheney Brothers doubles down on Florence, it’s a win for everyone. Cheney Brothers’ decision to grow here brings stable, high-quality career opportunities that will benefit Florence County residents for generations to come.” -Florence County Council Chairman Jerry Yarborough

