Shamrock Technologies, Inc. relocating corporate headquarters as part of Laurens County expansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shamrock Technologies, Inc. (Shamrock), a global leader in specialty additives, today announced it is relocating its corporate headquarters as part of the company’s expansion in Laurens County. The company’s $39.6 million investment will create 57 new jobs.

Shamrock produces and distributes micronized wax and other specialty additives used in coatings, inks, greases and lubricants. The company established operations in South Carolina in 2022 with the purchase of a manufacturing facility that produces micronized wax, dispersions, emulsions and related products.

Shamrock’s new facility will be located at 101 Connexial Blvd. in Gray Court. Upon completion of offices, research and development labs, a pilot plant, and a fully functioning warehouse and production space, the company will relocate its New Jersey headquarters to the South Carolina site.

Some operations are expected to be online by the end of 2027, with all phases completed by the end of 2030. Individuals interested in joining the Shamrock team should visit the company’s careers page or contact recruiting@shamrocktechnologies.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES



“Shamrock Technologies is proud to continue investing in our South Carolina operations as we build the future home of our company. For 85 years, our growth has been driven by strong partnerships and a commitment to people, and we look forward to deepening those ties as we expand in Gray Court. We appreciate the support of South Carolina and Laurens County leaders, whose commitment to business and community makes this next chapter possible.” -Shamrock Technologies, Inc. CEO Michael Kellen

“Shamrock’s decision to expand in Laurens County is another vote of confidence in South Carolina’s talented workforce and pro-business climate. We are proud to see companies succeed here and look forward to Shamrock’s continued success as they bring 57 new jobs to our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“With an investment of $39.6 million, Shamrock’s expansion in Laurens County demonstrates the advantages that South Carolina offers to growing businesses. The company’s new headquarters, alongside its expanded manufacturing capabilities and production facilities, will support economic development in South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Laurens County is pleased to welcome Shamrock Technologies’ headquarters to our community. Their expansion is a testament to our business-friendly environment and our strong workforce. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Shamrock into the future.” -Laurens County Council Chairman Jeff Carroll



FIVE FAST FACTS