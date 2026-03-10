Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 9, 2026
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 9, 2026, include the following:
Monday, March 9 to Tuesday, March 10: Lt. Governor Evette will attend the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association’s Spring Meeting, Amelia Island, FL.
Tuesday, March 10 at 12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend a special announcement with Cox Enterprises and Ducks Unlimited, 359 Clarendon Road, Beaufort, S.C.
Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: March 2, 2026
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 2, 2026, included:
Monday, March 2
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
11:45 AM: Gov. McMaster visited with Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.’s family along with local and state dignitaries.
Tuesday, March 3
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
1:00 PM: Policy meeting.
1:30 PM: Agency meeting.
2:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.
3:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.
4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined Chief Justice John Kittredge, Senate President Thomas Alexander, and Speaker of the House Murrell Smith for a special announcement in recognition of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Statehouse, second floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
Wednesday, March 4
4:00 PM: Policy meeting.
5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance’s legislative reception.
Thursday, March 5
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
11:00 AM: Policy meeting.
2:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.
3:10 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.
3:25 PM: Policy meeting.
Friday, March 6
3:00 PM: Policy meeting.
