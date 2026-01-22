Spartech appoints Andy Filson as Chief Executive Officer and Board of Director.

Spartech announced the appointment of Andy Filson as Chief Executive Officer and Board of Director, succeeding Terry Sutter, who has served as Interim CEO.

Spartech has a strong foundation, across many businesses and operations, with talented people, and compelling opportunities ahead.” — Andy Filson, Spartech CEO

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and specialty materials, today announced the appointment of Andy Filson as Chief Executive Officer and Board of Director.Andy succeeds Terry Sutter, who has served as Interim CEO and will continue as a member of Spartech’s Board of Directors.Andy Filson brings extensive leadership experience across global, diversified manufacturing organizations, with a strong track record of driving operational excellence, growth, and value creation. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of CoorsTek, where he led large-scale transformations across operations, quality, safety, and portfolio strategy. Prior to that, he has also held senior leadership roles at Corning Incorporated and board positions at related joint venture companies.“We want to thank Terry for guiding Spartech through an important transition period,” said the Board. “Andy’s experience building growth through talent and process, combined with his inclusive leadership style and operational rigor, make him exceptionally well suited to lead Spartech into its next phase.”Spartech continues to make progress in its operational, quality, and safety initiatives, with a clear focus on customer-centric execution and long-term value creation.Andy Filson said, “I am excited to join Spartech and work with the team to build on the progress already underway. Spartech has a strong foundation, across many businesses and operations, with talented people, and compelling opportunities ahead.”About SpartechSpartech is a leader in specialized solutions for engineered materials, with proven manufacturing processes for highly technical acrylic and plastic applications in aerospace, healthcare, packaging and more. For the most demanding markets, Spartech provides intelligent and innovative solutions to make our world a safer, easier and better place to live. To learn more, visit: https://spartech.com About Our ValueAt Spartech, everything we do is focused on helping make the products we use, and the world in which we live, safer, easier and better. From new, lightweight materials for electric vehicles, to sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods, to protective canopies for military aircraft, Spartech solutions are found in every corner of our modern world. And where you ﬁnd Spartech, you will ﬁnd innovation. In products that are more recyclable. Use less energy. Create more value. We are Spartech. One company with a single purpose: To Make It Better.###

