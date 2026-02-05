Spartech Appoints Kevin Duffy as Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Spartech announced the appointment of Kevin Duffy as Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and specialty materials, today announced the appointment of Kevin Duffy as Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing reporting directly to Andy Filson, Chief Executive Officer.Kevin brings deep and relevant experience in the plastics industry, with a proven track record of driving commercial excellence, strengthening customer relationships, and delivering sustained business growth. Prior to joining Spartech, he held positions of increasing responsibility with PLASKOLITE LLC, VYCOM (an affiliate of The AZEK Company), Eastman, and Rehrig Pacific Company. Over the course of his career, Kevin has successfully led complex sales and marketing organizations fostering alignment between strategic initiatives and operational execution. He holds an MBA and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire."Kevin’s background, leadership style, and commitment to customer value creation align closely with Spartech’s strategic priorities,” said CEO, Andy Filson. “We are confident that his contributions will further advance our growth objectives and reinforce our position as a trusted manufacturing partner to our customers.”About SpartechSpartech is a leader in specialized solutions for engineered materials, with proven manufacturing processes for highly technical acrylic and plastic applications in aerospace, healthcare, packaging and more. For the most demanding markets, Spartech provides intelligent and innovative solutions to make our world a safer, easier and better place to live. To learn more, visit: https://spartech.com About Our ValueAt Spartech, everything we do is focused on helping make the products we use, and the world in which we live, safer, easier and better. From new, lightweight materials for electric vehicles, to sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods, to protective canopies for military aircraft, Spartech solutions are found in every corner of our modern world. And where you ﬁnd Spartech, you will ﬁnd innovation. In products that are more recyclable. Use less energy. Create more value. We are Spartech. One company with a single purpose: To Make It Better.

