PrintMax® Launches ECON: A Cost-Effective, High-Performance HIPS Media for Everyday Printing Needs

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartech is proud to introduce PrintMaxECON, a new high impact polystyrene (HIPS) printing media engineered to deliver exceptional value and performance across a broad range of printing applications. Designed with today’s cost-conscious print professionals in mind, PrintMaxECON offers an economical solution without compromising on quality or versatility. PrintMax® ECON is specially formulated to provide optimal opacity, impact resistance, and ink adhesion, making it ideal for Litho/Offset, Screen, Digital, and UV Digital printing processes. Its high-performance composition supports efficient production while meeting the quality expectations of the most demanding clients.“With PrintMaxECON, we’ve combined affordability with durability,” said Duane Govitz, chief commercial officer at Spartech. “This product empowers print providers to deliver premium results for common applications—like signage and display media—while optimizing production costs.”Key Features of PrintMaxECON:• Virgin polystyrene surfaces with color concentrate targets for consistent print quality• Available in standard white, offering outstanding opacity• Corona treated on both sides (Dyne level 46–60) for superior ink adhesion• Matte/Matte finish for refined aesthetics• Standard thickness options: 0.020”, 0.030”, 0.040”, 0.060” (custom gauges available)• Available sizes: 48” x 96” and 50” x 100” (custom sizes upon request)• Post-industrial recycled content• High compatibility with Litho/Offset, Screen, Digital, and UV Digital printingTarget Markets and Applications:• Retail & Promotional: Hangers, toppers, and point-of-sale (POS) tags• Visual Merchandising: POSM display elements for shelves and refrigerated food areas• Events & Exhibitions: Lightweight trade show panels and booth displays• Indoor Signage: Durable, permanent directional and informational signsWhether it's for creating vibrant point-of-sale displays, sturdy trade show graphics, or long-lasting signage, PrintMaxECON offers a smart, sustainable solution that delivers on performance and price.For more information, product samples, or to request a quote, please contact:Email: marketing@spartech.comPhone: 800-677-4338Website: https://www.spartech.com/brand/printmax About SpartechSpartech is a leader in specialized solutions for engineered materials, with proven manufacturing processes for highly technical acrylic and plastic applications in aerospace, healthcare, packaging and more. For the most demanding markets, Spartech provides intelligent and innovative solutions to make our world a safer, easier and better place to live. To learn more, visit: https://spartech.com About Our ValueAt Spartech, everything we do is focused on helping make the products we use, and the world in which we live, safer, easier and better. From new, lightweight materials for electric vehicles, to sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods, to protective canopies for military aircraft, Spartech solutions are found in every corner of our modern world. And where you ﬁnd Spartech, you will ﬁnd innovation. In products that are more recyclable. Use less energy. Create more value. We are Spartech. One company with a single purpose: To Make It Better.

