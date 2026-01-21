CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Fort Collins, CO

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I feel that being able to offer end-of-life care for pets in their own homes, where they are most comfortable, is a truly valuable service that I can provide to grieving owners” — Dr. Jessica Ayers

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is proud to welcome a new licensed veterinarian to its team, expanding its in-home pet euthanasia services in Fort Collins, CO. The company’s network of compassionate veterinarians provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Jessica Ayers will serve pets and pet parents in Fort Collins and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Fort Collins becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“I feel that being able to offer end-of-life care for pets in their own homes where they are most comfortable is a truly valuable service that I can provide to grieving owners,” says Dr. Jessica Ayers.Dr. Jessica Ayers brings a lifelong love of animals and a uniquely diverse veterinary background to pet families in Colorado. Raised in suburban Kentucky, Dr. Ayers grew up surrounded by dogs and developed an early passion for horses—interests that inspired her decision to pursue veterinary medicine from a young age. She completed her undergraduate studies at Eastern Kentucky University and earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Auburn University in 2004.Dr. Ayers’ veterinary journey has taken her across the country, from general practice in Kentucky to advanced training in Atlanta, where she completed a Comparative Medicine Residency at the CDC. There, she focused on providing veterinary care for animals involved in research that advances both human and animal health. She now works full-time at Colorado State University, caring for research animals and contributing to the scientific discoveries that improve medicine for all species.While her career has spanned equine care, small animal practice, and laboratory animal medicine, Dr. Ayers has seen firsthand—both professionally and personally—how emotionally difficult end-of-life care can be for pets and their families. She believes that the stress of traveling to a clinic during such a vulnerable moment can be overwhelming for everyone involved. By offering in-home euthanasia, Dr. Ayers is able to provide a calmer, more private experience, allowing pets to remain comfortable in familiar surroundings and families the space to grieve and say goodbye with dignity.Dr. Ayers serves Fort Collins and surrounding Larimer County communities, including Wellington, Timnath, Laporte, Bellvue, and nearby foothill and rural areas where Northern Colorado families care for their pets.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $315 in Fort Collins. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $70 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

