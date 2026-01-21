Louisiana Beekeepers Association opens scholarship applications
January 21, 2026
The Louisiana Beekeepers Association is now accepting proposal applications for two scholarship opportunities supporting honey bee research across the state. Applications will be accepted January 1 through April 30, with awards announced during the May 1–31 award period.
The Honey Bee License Plate Fund provides financial assistance for graduate and postgraduate students enrolled in a Louisiana postsecondary institution who are conducting applied honey bee research in partnership with the USDA Agricultural Research Service. The Margaret Prell Memorial Fund supports all other applicants, including youth, who have an interest in honey bee research.
Full details and eligibility requirements are available in the application materials. All applications must be submitted by April 30.
For more information, please contact Stacy Blomquist at fsbuglady@gmail.com or visit the Louisiana Beekeepers Association website: https://www.labeekeepers.org/
