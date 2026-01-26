InstantGMP Named #1 for EBR Integration in LIMS and MES Supporting Paperless Manufacturing

InstantGMP Named #1 for EBR, LIMS & MES Integration

Being recognized by Root Analysis as the number one provider of EBR integration with LIMS and MES validates the core philosophy behind InstantGMP,” — Dr. Richard Soltero

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InstantGMP™, a provider of purpose-built software for GMP-regulated manufacturers, announced today that Root Analysis Business Research & Consulting has named InstantGMP the #1 software company offering Electronic Batch Record (EBR) integration within both Laboratory Information Management Systems ( LIMS ) and Manufacturing Execution Systems ( MES ) to support fully paperless manufacturing.The recognition is featured in Root Analysis Business Research & Consulting’s recent market insights article, which highlights top EBR vendors. Root Analysis is a respected provider of market research and consulting services for the pharmaceutical, chemical, semiconductor, and information and communications technology (ICT) industries.According to the Root Analysis report, InstantGMP offers a broad range of GMP-focused software solutions designed to streamline manufacturing processes while meeting FDA guidelines, including EBR, MES, LIMS, inventory management, and quality management systems, all delivered within a single, integrated SaaS platform.A key differentiator behind InstantGMP’s top ranking is its natively integrated Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), which is built directly into the InstantGMP manufacturing platform rather than offered as a standalone system.Unlike traditional LIMS solutions that operate in isolation and require costly custom integrations, InstantGMP LIMS seamlessly connects quality control testing with inventory management, electronic batch records, and production workflows, delivering real-time data integrity across the entire product lifecycle.InstantGMP LIMS integrates directly with:● Inventory Management (materials, receipts, vendor lots, purity fields, and Certificates of Analysis).● Electronic Batch Records (MPRs and BPRs) with dedicated QC tabs.● Sample Register for End-to-End Raw Material, In-Process, and Finished Product Testing.Benefits of InstantGMP LIMS include:Deep GMP-Centric IntegrationInstantGMP’s QC module is natively connected to inventory, EBR, and sampling workflows, ensuring synchronized data and audit-ready traceability across manufacturing and quality operations.Master Test Protocol (MTP) and Active Test Protocol (ATP) FrameworkA unique two-level system allows Master Test Protocols to define standardized methods, instructions, materials, and equipment, while ATPs execute those approved protocols during real-world testing. Full version control, electronic signatures, and audit trails support compliant and repeatable QC processes.Rich Test Result CapabilitiesInstantGMP LIMS supports quantitative, qualitative, pass/fail, conforms, ranges, images, statistical fields, and links to external data. Test results automatically populate Certificates of Analysis, offering significantly more flexibility than most commercial LIMS platforms.Dynamic Links to SpecificationsTest protocols are directly linked to approved product specifications, ensuring only current, authorized methods are used. Specification updates propagate across QC and production, reducing the risk of testing against outdated requirements.Automated Certificates of Analysis (COAs)COAs are generated directly from QC data and include test results, limits, units, pass/fail status, digital signatures, company branding, and batch details—fully compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11.Purpose-Built for Paperless Manufacturing and ComplianceWhile many LIMS solutions focus narrowly on lab data capture, InstantGMP™ PRO delivers a single, unified platform that brings together:● Inventory Management● Electronic Batch Records● Manufacturing Execution● Quality Management● Document Management“Being recognized by Root Analysis as the number one provider of EBR integration with LIMS and MES validates the core philosophy behind InstantGMP,” said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. “From the beginning, our goal has been to eliminate disconnected systems by delivering a fully integrated, GMP-ready platform. Our LIMS is not an add-on. It is natively connected to electronic batch records, inventory, and manufacturing execution, which helps manufacturers reduce costs, maintain data integrity, and confidently support paperless, compliant operations.”To learn more about InstantGMP’s integrated LIMS and paperless manufacturing platform, watch this video for a closer look at how the module works and the benefits it delivers.Schedule a demo with InstantGMP today and experience the new LIMS firsthand.About InstantGMP™, Inc.Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory, and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”).As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company’s updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

