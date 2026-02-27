InstantGMP™ INV Updated with Expanded Bin Location Functionality for Advanced Inventory Tracking

InstantGMP INV adds enhanced five-layer bin location tracking, plus serial numbers and scheduler updates for GMP, FDA-compliant inventory control.

“By expanding bin location tracking to 5 layers, we’re giving precise control over where materials live, to the level needed for specialized operations like blood banks and medical device tracking.” — Dr. Richard Soltero

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InstantGMP™, a provider of cloud-based software solutions that help pharmaceutical, supplement, and biotech manufacturers maintain GMP and FDA compliance, announced the latest release of its Inventory Management Software, InstantGMP™ INV. InstantGMP INV is designed to enable real-time tracking and movement of raw materials, intermediates, and finished goods while supporting traceability and regulatory documentation.The most significant update in this release of this inventory traceability software is the expanded Bin Location Functionality, which now allows up to five layers of location detail for material movement and storage (for example: warehouse → room → cabinet → shelf → drawer/tray). This added depth is intended to help organizations maintain tighter control over where materials are stored and how they move throughout a facility, especially in environments that require highly specific location tracking.The update is particularly valuable for:● Blood Banks, where every unit must be stored accurately and easily traceable to ensure patient safety.● Master Cell Banks, where tightly controlled storage conditions and precise inventory tracking protect valuable biological materials.● Medical Device Manufacturers, where added location visibility helps teams track parts more efficiently across inventory, staging, and production areas.“InstantGMP INV was built to help regulated manufacturers maintain accountability and traceability without adding complexity,” said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. “By expanding bin location tracking to five layers, we’re giving teams more precise control over where materials and components live, down to the level needed for specialized operations like blood banks, master cell banks, and medical device parts tracking, while reinforcing the documentation and compliance expectations that come with GMP environments.”In addition to expanded bin location tracking, the new InstantGMP INV release includes:● Updated Equipment Log and Task Scheduler.● Ability to add Serial Numbers to Materials, Inventory, and Batch Records.● Added protection so the Test or Method used in an MTP cannot be deleted.InstantGMP INV is part of InstantGMP’s validated, cloud-based software platform designed to reinforce compliance with FDA requirements, including 21 CFR Part 11, while supporting inventory management and traceability.The updated InstantGMP™ INV Inventory Management Software is available now. Organizations can contact InstantGMP to schedule a consultation and learn how expanded bin location tracking can support their inventory workflows and compliance requirements.About InstantGMP™, Inc.Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory, and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”).As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company’s updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

