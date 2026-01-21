Free Webinar Shows How Copilot Studio Makes AI Easy at Work

This session is designed to be practical and easy to follow, with real examples rather than technical theory ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America

ONLC Training shows how simple chat can power helpful AI workflows in Microsoft 365

Copilot Studio makes AI feel usable and approachable. If you can explain what you want, you can start building an agent that helps with routine tasks and supports the work you already do.” — Andy Williamson CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI doesn’t have to be complicated—or intimidating—to be useful at work. ONLC Training is hosting a free, 90-minute webinar that shows how Microsoft Copilot Studio helps professionals turn simple chat into practical, automated workflows across Microsoft 365. The online session, Microsoft Copilot Studio, takes place January 28, 2026, from 12:00–1:30 p.m. ET and gives attendees a hands-on look at how AI agents can support everyday tasks and team productivity while keeping people firmly in control.“Most people are curious about AI, but they’re unsure how it fits into their actual workday,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. “Copilot Studio makes AI feel usable and approachable. If you can explain what you want in plain language, you can start building an agent that helps with routine tasks and supports the work you already do. This webinar shows how accessible that really is.”SEE MICROSOFT COPILOT STUDIO IN ACTIONThis session is designed to be practical and easy to follow, with real examples rather than technical theory. Led by an ONLC instructor, the webinar introduces Microsoft Copilot Studio as a low-code platform for creating AI agents that work inside Microsoft 365 and connect naturally with existing data and tools.Attendees will see how Copilot Studio moves beyond simple prompts to create agents that can answer questions, guide processes, and automate repetitive work. The focus is on everyday scenarios—showing how AI can reduce manual effort and help people spend more time on meaningful work.Participants will also watch a simple chat interaction evolve into a working AI agent. The demonstration highlights how triggers, actions, and connections come together, helping attendees understand not just what Copilot Studio can do, but how approachable it is to start using.A PRACTICAL FIRST STEP INTO AI AGENTS“This free webinar gives people a practical entry point,” Williamson added. “It helps them see how AI agents can support productivity today, while also laying the groundwork for smarter automation as their needs grow.”In addition to building agents, the session introduces key considerations such as deployment, governance, and real business value—without overwhelming attendees. The goal is clarity and confidence, not complexity. By the end of the session, participants will have a clear blueprint for how Copilot Studio can fit into their organization in a helpful, manageable way.EVENT DETAILSThe Microsoft Copilot Studio webinar walks through what Copilot Studio is, how AI agents work, how to build and extend agents, and what to consider when putting them into use. The session also includes practical tips attendees can apply right away. The event is free and delivered in an instructor-led, online format.Date: January 28, 2026Time: 12:00–1:30 p.m. ETCost: FreeRegistration: www.onlc.com /free-copilot-studio-classesRegistration is now open. Professionals who want to see how Microsoft Copilot Studio works in real-world situations are encouraged to reserve a spot.For more information or to register, visit www.onlc.com or call 1-800-288-8221.ABOUT ONLC TRAININGONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills education, offering instructor-led training online and at over 100 locations across North America. ONLC supports both individuals and organizations with hands-on courses and customized training programs that can align with specific business goals. With expert instructors and current course offerings, ONLC helps professionals build practical skills that make technology more useful, accessible, and effective at work.

