Free ChatGPT Training Helps Small Businesses Work Smarter

ONLC Training hosts a free January session focused on practical ChatGPT use

This free session shows small businesses how to start using AI in ways that feel practical and immediately useful” — Andy Williamson CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As small businesses look for practical ways to improve efficiency without increasing costs or complexity, generative AI tools like ChatGPT are quickly becoming part of everyday work. To help professionals understand how this technology can be used productively and responsibly, ONLC Training will host a free, instructor-led online class on January 22, 2026, offering an introduction to ChatGPT and its real-world business applications.“Technology only matters if it improves how people actually work,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training. “ChatGPT can support writing, planning, and collaboration, but the key is knowing where it fits. This free session shows small businesses how to start using AI in ways that feel practical and immediately useful.”EXPERIENCE CHATGPT IN ACTION - NO TECHNICAL BACKGROUND REQUIREDThe 90-minute session is designed for professionals who are new to AI as well as those exploring how ChatGPT fits into their organization. Led by an ONLC expert instructor, the class provides a guided tour of ChatGPT, explaining its core capabilities and built-in features in clear, non-technical terms.Participants will see how ChatGPT can support common business activities such as drafting emails and content, preparing for meetings, summarizing information, and collaborating more effectively. The session also highlights productivity integrations and time-saving workflows that help small teams streamline their work and focus on higher-value tasks.FROM CURIOSITY TO PRACTICAL BUSINESS VALUEFor many small businesses, interest in AI is high, but uncertainty about where to begin often slows adoption. This free session is designed to remove that barrier by showing how ChatGPT can be used quickly and confidently without requiring technical expertise or long-term commitment.“Once people see how ChatGPT can support writing, brainstorming, and day-to-day problem solving, the value becomes very clear,” Williamson added. “This class helps individuals build confidence while also showing organizations how an introductory session can serve as the first step toward broader, more consistent AI adoption.”In addition to public classes, ONLC offers private and customized training options for small businesses and teams that want to expand AI use across departments. These options allow organizations to align AI skills development with their specific workflows, goals, and pace of adoption.EVENT DETAILSThe free session, titled Unlocking ChatGPT: Making Generative AI Work for You, will be held on January 22, 2026. The instructor-led class is delivered online, runs for 90 minutes, and is offered at no cost to participants.Registration is now open. To reserve a seat and learn how ChatGPT can help your business work smarter, visit www.onlc.com /free-chatgpt-classesor call 1-800-288-8221.ABOUT ONLC TRAININGONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, serving individuals and organizations across over 100 locations throughout North America. ONLC offers instructor-led online courses, public classes, and customized private training solutions designed to help teams of all sizes build practical, job-ready skills. With a strong focus on real-world application, ONLC helps businesses adapt to evolving technology and workplace demands. Learn more at www.onlc.com

