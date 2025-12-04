Free Gemini Course Introduces Small Businesses to Google’s Latest AI Advancements

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America.

ONLC demonstrates how to work smarter in Google Workspace with Gemini, Nano Banana Pro, and NotebookLM

We’ll show them how to use Gemini inside Google Workspace and highlight new tools like Nano Banana Pro and NotebookLM” — Andy Williamson CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Google is releasing new AI features at a pace the tech world hasn’t seen in years. With major upgrades to Gemini, new creative tools in Nano Banana Pro, and expanded research features in NotebookLM, Google is reshaping the tools millions of people already use every day. To help workers understand these changes and start using Google’s newest AI features with confidence, ONLC Training is offering Unlocking Gemini: The AI Edge Inside Google Workspace, a free 90-minute online session.“Our goal is to introduce people to this new technology,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. “We’ll show them how to use Gemini inside Google Workspace and highlight new tools like Nano Banana Pro and NotebookLM so they can see how these features fit into everyday work.”WHY THIS MATTERS:Google’s updates are not just for tech experts—they’re designed to make familiar tasks easier. With Gemini built directly into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, users can write faster, summarize long content, organize projects, and prepare documents with less effort. This wave of improvements is bringing practical AI support to the tools people rely on every day.THE THREE TOOLS POWRING GOOGLE'S AI PUSH:Google’s rapid AI progress centers on three tools that work together to support writing, organizing, and creating.GEMINI INSIDE GOOGLE WORKSPACE:Helps users draft emails, polish documents, summarize long information, organize notes, and analyze spreadsheets.NANO BANANA PRO:Makes visual tasks simple—clean up photos, blend images, design basic posters, build diagrams, or resize graphics for presentations or social posts.NOTEBOOKLM:Acts as a research helper by summarizing documents, identifying key points, and organizing ideas into clear, usable formats.WHAT YOU'LL LEARN IN THE WEBINAR:- The webinar focuses on practical examples that help attendees start using these tools right away, including:- Writing and summarizing content in Google Workspace- Using Gemini to speed up daily tasks- Organizing information with NotebookLM- Creating easy visuals with Nano Banana Pro- Understanding how these tools work together in everyday workflowsEVENT DETAILS:Unlocking Gemini: The AI Edge Inside Google WorkspaceDecember 16, 2025 | 1:00–2:30 PM (ET) | Cost: $0Register TodaySave your spot at: www.onlc.com/free-gemini-classes ABOUT ONLC TRAININGONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills education, offering instructor-led and hands-on training to individuals and organizations across the United States. With over 100 locations across North America and extensive online options, ONLC helps learners stay current with evolving technologies. Organizations of all sizes can request customized private training tailored to their tools, workflows, and goals. Learn more at www.onlc.com 1-800-288-8221

