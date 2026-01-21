ADVA Veterans Outreach Coordinator

Department: Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

Reports To: Director of Outreach

Status: Full Time

Classification: Non-Merit

Paygrade: 75 ($47,839.20 – $80,121.60)

Location: Montgomery

Travel Required: Yes

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking a dedicated and dynamic Veterans Outreach Coordinator to join our team. This position is vital to strengthening ADVA’s presence in communities across the state by coordinating events, building partnerships, and serving Alabama Veterans and their families.

Key Responsibilities:

Plan, coordinate, and execute ADVA-hosted outreach events that connect veterans and their families to services, benefits, and resources.

Coordinate ADVA participation in partner and community events, ensuring strong representation and meaningful engagement with the public.

Assist in building, strengthening, and expanding partnerships with veteran service organizations, nonprofits, and community leaders to advance ADVA’s mission.

Serve as ADVA’s point of contact for external event planning, logistics, and follow-up with partners and stakeholders.

Develop and launch outreach campaigns and initiatives that raise awareness of ADVA programs and services.

Identify opportunities to expand ADVA’s presence through creative advocacy-based initiatives that engage veterans, families, and communities.

Work as a self-starter, proactively seeking new outreach opportunities and ensuring initiatives move forward with limited oversight.

Assist in developing strategies to broaden ADVA’s outreach efforts, with an emphasis on reaching underserved and rural veteran populations.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in event management, hospitality management, human services, social work, sociology, public health, or related field.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in program or event management, veteran services, mental health, or a related area.

Strong project management skills with the ability to oversee complex initiatives. Strong organizational and forward-thinking skills are a must.

Excellent communication and public speaking skills, with experience engaging diverse audiences. Media (news / public affairs) experience is helpful.

Knowledge of veteran issues, mental health services, and suicide prevention measures.

Experience in grant writing and budget management is helpful.

Ability to work collaboratively with government agencies, non-profits, and community leaders.

Military service or experience working with veteran populations is highly preferred.

Compensation & Benefits:

Competitive salary based on experience.

Health, dental, and vision insurance.

Retirement plan options.

Paid time off and flexible work arrangements.

Opportunities for professional development and training.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and references to Rhonda Armstrong, at rhonda.armstrong@va.alabama.gov, (334) 242-5077. Applications must be received in the office of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs no later than February 6, 12:00 PM, 2026. Late submissions will not be considered.

[Click here to download an application]

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is an equal-opportunity employer and encourages applications from veterans, military spouses, and individuals passionate about serving the veteran community.