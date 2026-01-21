ADVA Women Veterans Coordinator

Department: Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

Reports To: Director of Outreach

Status: Full Time

Classification: Non-Merit

Paygrade: 75 ($47,839.20 – $80,121.60)

Location: Montgomery

Travel Required: Yes

The Alabama Women Veterans Coordinator serves as the primary point of contact for women veterans across the state, ensuring they are informed of, connected to, and supported by available federal, state, and community-based resources. This role focuses on outreach, advocacy, and service coordination to address the unique needs of women veterans, including health care, benefits, education, employment, and family support. The Coordinator collaborates with VA partners, state agencies, nonprofits, and local stakeholders to improve access, reduce barriers, and elevate awareness of women veterans’ issues in Alabama.

Key Responsibilities:

Serve as the statewide point of contact and advocate for women veterans in Alabama.

Conduct outreach to identify women veterans and connect them to federal, state, and community-based benefits and services.

Coordinate with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Alabama Department of Mental Health, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and partner organizations to address service gaps for women veterans.

Develop and maintain partnerships with nonprofits, educational institutions, employers, and health providers serving women veterans.

Provide guidance and referral support related to benefits, health care, education, employment, housing, and family services.

Promote awareness of women veterans’ issues through public engagement, events, and informational materials.

Collect data, track trends, and report on women veterans’ needs, outcomes, and program effectiveness.

Advise leadership on policy, program development, and best practices impacting women veterans. Represent the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs at the National Association of State Women Veteran Coordinators (NASWVC).

Support special initiatives and programs focused on underserved or at-risk women veterans.

Ensure coordination and consistency with statewide veteran outreach and service strategies. Fully supporting the ADVAs mission, goals, and values.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in public administration, social work, human services, communications, or a related field (or equivalent relevant experience).

Veteran status preferred; veterans will be given preference. Knowledge of veteran issues, women’s health services, mental health resources.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in program management, veteran services, women’s advocacy, mental health, or a related area.

Strong leadership and project management skills with the ability to oversee complex initiatives. Ability to work independently across a statewide service area and manage multiple priorities effectively.

Strong organizational, reporting, and data-tracking skills. Intermediate-level technology and data systems are strongly desired.

Excellent communication skills, including public speaking, written communication, and interpersonal engagement.

Ability to work collaboratively with government agencies, non-profits, and community leaders. Ability to travel within the State of Alabama as required.

Compensation & Benefits:

Competitive salary based on experience.

Health, dental, and vision insurance.

Retirement plan options.

Paid time off and flexible work arrangements.

Opportunities for professional development and training.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and references to Rhonda Armstrong at rhonda.armstrong@va.alabama.gov, (334) 242-5077. Applications must be received in the office of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs by 13 February 2026, Noon (12:00 pm CST). Late submissions are not considered.

[Click here to download an application]

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is an equal-opportunity employer and strongly encourages applications from women veterans, military spouses, and individuals passionate about serving the veteran community.