Warp Solution Showcases Next-Generation Wireless Charging Platform ‘WARPS’ at CES 2026

Warp Solution showcased the ‘WARPS’ wireless power transfer (WTP) platform at CES 2026. Semiconductor components applied to WARPS.

Long-range multi-device wireless charging enters the commercialization stage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warp Solution Inc. (CEO Kyunghak Lee) announced that it successfully showcased its next-generation wireless power transfer platform, WARPS (Wireless Autonomous RF Power System), at CES 2026, held in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9 (local time).Warp Solution is a Korean technology company specializing in RF (radio frequency)–based long-range wireless power transfer technology. Since its establishment in 2016, the company has focused on developing next-generation power infrastructure capable of supplying electricity across entire spaces without physical contact or precise alignment between power sources and devices. To realize this vision, Warp Solution has independently designed and commercialized key semiconductor technologies, including RF power amplification devices and high-efficiency RF-to-DC rectifier chips, positioning itself as one of the few companies in Korea to advance long-range wireless charging technology to the commercialization stage.At CES 2026, Warp Solution introduced WARPS as its flagship next-generation wireless charging infrastructure. The platform consists of an RF transmission unit that emits power, dedicated receivers that capture and convert RF energy into electrical power, and software algorithms that intelligently manage power flow. Unlike conventional wireless chargers that require physical contact or precise alignment, WARPS is designed to simultaneously deliver power to multiple devices within a defined space, regardless of their position or movement.In operation, the system receives RF energy and rectifies it into usable electrical power, which can either charge batteries or directly power devices. WARPS further integrates AI-based tracking and beamforming control technologies that recognize device locations and movement paths in real time. Based on this data, the system dynamically adjusts RF energy direction and output, ensuring stable and continuous power delivery even to mobile devices or equipment without fixed installation points.Warp Solution emphasized that integrating its in-house semiconductor lineup enhances both power delivery stability and energy conversion efficiency. This allows WARPS to serve as a reliable, continuous power source in environments where wired infrastructure is difficult to deploy or where frequent battery replacements are impractical, such as smart logistics centers, factory automation systems, industrial IoT sensor networks, and healthcare equipment.At the exhibition, WARPS drew attention as a space-based power infrastructure solution capable of supporting multiple devices simultaneously. Visitors expressed interest in its potential to reduce maintenance costs, improve operational continuity, and enable battery-free or low-battery-dependence environments across industrial and commercial sectors.A Warp Solution representative said, “Long-range wireless power transfer technology has now progressed beyond proof-of-concept and reached a stage where it can be applied in real industrial environments.” The representative added, “At CES 2026, we demonstrated that WARPS meets the stability and continuity requirements demanded by industrial applications and presented a new paradigm for wireless charging infrastructure.”The representative continued, “By showing that WARPS can serve as a practical alternative for wireless and battery-free power environments across a wide range of industries, we received meaningful interest and inquiries from global stakeholders. We plan to actively convert the networks and opportunities gained at CES into concrete business results.”Through its participation at CES 2026, Warp Solution aims to accelerate the commercialization of WARPS and expand global partnerships, positioning its platform as a core technology for next-generation wireless power infrastructure in smart cities, industrial automation, logistics, and healthcare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.