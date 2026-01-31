Business Outcomes Surge at CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion, with Technology Cooperation MOUs Tripling Year-on-Year

Participants of CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion's opening ceremony takes commemorative group photo A group photo of startups, judges, and officials in the Global Innovation Forum 2026 Hyun Woo Kim, President and CEO of the Seoul Business Agency, delivers a welcome address at the Global Innovation Forum held on Wednesday, January 7, the second day of CES 2026.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- * 1,759 business meetings and 30 technology cooperation MOUs signed, marking significant growth from the previous year (Average business meetings per company up about 41% year-on-year; technology cooperation MOUs up more than threefold)* Cross-country business collaboration strengthened through the Global Innovation Forum, with participation from seven countries and around 237 global media and VC representativesThe Seoul Business Agency (SBA), a small business support organization leading the development of Seoul’s startup ecosystem (President and CEO Hyun Woo Kim), announced that it generated more than three times the business outcomes compared with the previous year by operating the 743-square-meter (approximately 225 pyeong) Seoul Pavilion at CES 2026, held from January 6 (Tue) to January 9 (Fri).Seoul startups that participated in the Seoul Pavilion achieved notable results at CES 2026, including 17 Innovation Awards (including 1 Best of Innovation Award), 1,759 business meetings with global companies and institutions, and the signing of 30 technology cooperation MOUs. Compared with the previous year, the average number of on-site business meetings per company increased by more than 41%. In contrast, the total number of agreements rose more than threefold, indicating an apparent increase in both the volume and intensity of outcomes.These achievements are widely attributed to SBA’s structured, step-by-step support program that connects pre-exhibition preparation, on-site operations, and post-event follow-up. Beginning six months before CES, SBA provided one-on-one consulting to participating companies to support Innovation Award applications. During the exhibition, SBA facilitated business matching with pre-arranged global buyers and venture capital firms, operated its own media center for international promotion, and supported on-site interviews. Following CES, SBA plans to continue providing follow-up support to ensure that on-site consultations and MOUs result in tangible outcomes, such as contract signings.The Seoul Pavilion showcased an expanded industry–academia–government collaboration model compared with the previous year. Centered on SBA as the lead organization, the pavilion brought together four district offices (Gangnam-gu, Gwanak-gu, Guro-gu, and Geumcheon-gu), five startup support institutions (Seoul Tourism Organization, Seoul Social Venture Hub, Seoul Fintech Lab, Seoul AI Hub, and Campus Town Growth Center), and nine major universities in Seoul (Konkuk University, Kyunghee University, Kwangwoon University, Sogang University, Seoul National University, Sungkyunkwan University, Yonsei University, Ewha Womans University, and Chung-Ang University).In particular, on the second day of CES, the Global Innovation Forum, jointly organized by seven countries with Seoul at the center, established a new model for cross-country business cooperation and global networking.The forum was held based on close cooperation among startup support organizations from seven countries. In addition to the host organization, SBA, participating institutions included Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE), the Israel Economic and Trade Office, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the Quebec Government Office, and Business France, all working together to build a cross-border collaboration ecosystem.A total of 237 participants from 16 countries, including the seven partner countries, attended the forum. The event drew strong attention as a startup-centered international networking platform, with around 100 representatives from global media outlets such as Geekazine and Digitimes, as well as global venture capital firms including Plug and Play and Angel AI, in attendance.Key programs of the Global Innovation Forum included a country-based representative company IR pitching competition, panel discussions, one-minute PR sessions and interviews, and networking. For the IR pitching competition, a panel of 26 judges, comprising global venture capitalists, industry experts, and overseas media representatives, evaluated participating startups based on global scalability, technological competitiveness, and investment attractiveness. As a result, FirstHabit was selected as the Grand Winner, Hua Tech International received the Scale-up Award, and CubicSpace was honored with the Impact Award.During the panel discussion session that followed, startup support organizations from each country shared their national startup policies, investment ecosystems, and strategies for supporting global expansion. They also discussed the potential for establishing ongoing cross-country collaboration channels beyond CES. One participating company commented, “The Global Innovation Forum provided a stage where CES participants could realistically test their potential for global collaboration.”Hyun Woo Kim, President and CEO of the Seoul Business Agency, said, “This year’s Seoul Pavilion went beyond simple exhibition and promotion. Through thorough preparation across all stages, from pre-consulting and business matching to on-site operations, we were able to open real business opportunities and contribute to company growth, which led to these strong results.” He added, “Now in its second edition, the Global Innovation Forum has evolved into a new platform that promotes global expansion for startups and enables collaboration among startup ecosystems from seven countries.” Kim concluded, “Building on these achievements and experiences, we will continue to expand our support so that Seoul startups can create diverse outcomes on the global stage.”

