Kizling Introduces Interactive Digital Literacy Platform for Kids at CES 2026, Mixing Safe SNS with AI Content Creation

Kizling exhibition booth at CES 2026 Unveiled. Kizling received an Innovation Award in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category at this year’s CES. Hyelim Lee, CEO of Kizling, gives an interview to AVING News reporter Jay Kennedy Markus. HyeLim Lee, CEO of Kizling, being interviewed at the Media Stage set up in the Seoul Pavilion at Eureka Park, Venetian Expo, CES 2026. Kizling received an Innovation Award in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category at CES 2026. An official image announcing Kizling’s third-place win at the Global EdTech Startup Awards 2025 South Korea finals.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kizling (CEO Hyelim Lee ), an AI-based digital short-form challenge platform designed for children, unveiled its interactive digital literacy platform at CES 2026, presenting a vision that combines safe social networking with AI-driven content creation for the Alpha Generation.Kizling was selected as a recipient of the CES Innovation Awards in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category ahead of the exhibition. The award recognized the platform’s innovation in enabling children to create and share content, participate in global challenges, and interact with peers within a carefully protected digital environment.The company made its first official appearance at CES 2026 Unveiled on January 4 (local time), a preview event introducing Innovation Award winners and emerging technology leaders to global media. Through this early showcase, Kizling gained international exposure for its children-only participatory content platform.Founded in 2022, Kizling develops digital platforms for children and teenagers with a strong emphasis on education, safety, and social responsibility. Its service is structured as a short-form challenge platform dedicated to the Alpha Generation, encouraging users to move beyond passive viewing and become active creators. By participating in creative challenges, children naturally develop digital literacy, self-expression, collaboration skills, and responsible online communication.Kizling’s platform integrates AI-based recommendation algorithms with advanced content-safety filtering to ensure that content is age-appropriate and aligned with individual interests. The company explained that this structure allows children to explore creativity and peer interaction, while parents, educators, and institutions can trust the environment’s safety and educational value.During CES 2026, Kizling also participated in interviews and demonstrations at the Media Stage inside the Seoul Pavilion at Eureka Park from January 6 to 9. The company drew strong attention from global visitors by showcasing its child-friendly interface, intuitive user experience, and AI-driven content curation optimized specifically for young users.In addition to its consumer-facing service, Kizling introduced a SaaS solution for schools and institutions. This solution enables educators to host online challenges and competitions, monitor student participation, and provide structured feedback, signaling the company’s expansion into B2B and B2G markets and deeper collaboration with educational organizations.Kizling has continued to build global recognition beyond CES. The company was selected for HolonIQ’s “East Asia EdTech 150” and placed third in the Korean finals of the Global EdTech Startup Awards, underscoring the maturity and scalability of its platform. Building on this momentum, Kizling is accelerating discussions with partners to expand into North America and Europe.“It is an honor to receive an Innovation Award at CES 2026 and to present Kizling’s vision on the world’s largest technology stage,” said Hyelim Lee, CEO of Kizling. “Based on the strong interest and feedback we received, we plan to actively pursue global expansion and establish Kizling as a next-generation digital literacy platform that empowers children to create, communicate, and grow safely in the digital world.”Kizling participated in CES 2026 as part of the Seoul Pavilion in Eureka Park, supported by the Seoul Business Agency, which brought together 70 startups across advanced technology fields to showcase Seoul’s innovation ecosystem on the global stage.Founded in 2022, Kizling Inc. is a Korean edtech startup developing AI-based digital platforms for children and teenagers. Focused on digital literacy, creativity, and safe social interaction, Kizling provides a short-form challenge platform that enables young users to become active creators while learning responsible online communication. The company is expanding its services across consumer, educational, and institutional markets, aiming to become a global digital literacy platform for future generations.

