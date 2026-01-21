Cyviz Expands Strategic Partnership with Workplace Vision

Cyviz and Workplace Vision

Cyviz has expanded its strategic partnership with Workplace Vision to integrate its management software into global AV standards and drive recurring revenue.

With Workplace Vision, we’re now delivering a fully integrated platform that meets the needs of modern enterprise environments.” — Espen Gylvik, CEO of Cyviz

NORWAY, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyviz AS and UK-based Workplace Vision today announce the expansion of their strategic partnership. What began as a collaboration focused on delivering joint Management & Monitoring (M&M) capabilities now extends to include full delivery of the Cyviz Core Technology (CCT) platform.CCT is Cyviz’ packaged collaboration, visualization, and control technology, purpose-built for scalable, resilient, and mission-critical environments. The inclusion of CCT in the partnership means Workplace Vision will now offer the complete Cyviz technology suite directly to the enterprise customer via its IT Service Provider Partners.By combining Cyviz’ advanced core technology with Workplace Vision’s expertise in workplace transformation and global delivery, the two companies will offer an integrated, end-to-end ecosystem for digital workplaces and control environments.The expanded partnership strengthens Cyviz’ go-to-market through partners and responds to growing global demand for standardized, unified, and software-powered AV and control solutions.“This is a strong example of how the right partnerships scale innovation and customer value. With Workplace Vision, we’re now delivering a fully integrated platform that meets the needs of modern enterprise environments,” says Espen Gylvik, CEO of Cyviz.According to John Masters, CEO Workplace Vision, “the expanded partnership enhances control center capabilities and supports enterprises in complex digital environments”.The companies reaffirm their joint commitment to accelerating innovation and supporting customers through digital transformation.

