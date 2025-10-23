Cyviz expands R&D investment

Thomas Edberg (left) and Gøran Hansen

Cyviz, a global Norwegian tech company, boosts R&D to advance its solutions and software management platform.

"We’re building a foundation that supports today’s needs while enabling future use cases, from IT operations to building automation".” — Thomas Edberg, VP of Product Management

OSLO, NORWAY, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With an expanded R&D organization and new roles being added, Cyviz is enhancing its established Monitoring & Management platform to support the digital workplaces, collaboration environments, and mission-critical IT operations of the future.Their management platform addresses one of the key challenges enterprises face today: how to ensure reliability, security, and scalability across increasingly complex and hybrid IT environments. Organizations are combining SaaS solutions, cloud-native applications, and on-premise systems, while maintaining strict requirements for uptime, security, and cost efficiency.Cyviz’ solution integrates seamlessly across these environments, enabling real-time monitoring and control of both software and hardware components, regardless of geography or scale.– “For years, Cyviz has delivered advanced solutions for monitoring and managing complex operational environments. We now see a growing market demand to extend this technology – allowing more organizations to benefit from robust, scalable, and secure operations. We are building upon our existing platform to support a broader ecosystem and make it available to both partners and end customers,” says Gøran Hansen, CTO at Cyviz.Tailored for mission-critical IT environmentsCyviz’ Monitoring & Management platform is designed to ensure stability and high performance in environments where uptime is critical – such as command and control rooms, security operations centers, and digital collaboration hubs. The platform provides 24/7 monitoring, rapid fault handling, and proactive insights that help prevent downtime and reduce operational costs.– “The need for continuous availability and high uptime makes it essential to have a platform that can monitor, analyze, and act quickly. Our solution is built precisely for that, to give IT organizations and operational teams the confidence that their systems will always perform as intended,” adds Hansen.Built on a modern technology foundationThe platform is built on a modern technology foundation including Kubernetes, .NET, GitOps, AI, and IoT integrations, enabling the monitoring and management of complex operational environments across technologies, locations, and industries.– “Our platform helps customers operate their systems in a centralized and more efficient way. Microsoft is a great example – they have more than 30 solutions deployed across multiple geographies. All of these can be monitored and supported through our platform,” says Hansen.From projects to a global platformIn recent years, Cyviz has undergone a strategic transformation, from delivering projects and standalone solutions to building standardized and scalable platforms. The enhanced Monitoring & Management platform marks an important milestone in this journey, enabling partners and customers worldwide to leverage Cyviz technology on a larger scale.– “This is an important step in our platform strategy. We are advancing a proven and robust solution and opening it up to a broader market. For product management, this is incredibly exciting, as we’re building a foundation that supports today’s needs while enabling future use cases, from IT operations to building automation,” says Thomas Edberg, VP of Product Management at Cyviz.Strengthening R&D with new talentTo accelerate innovation, Cyviz is expanding its R&D teams in Oslo, Stavanger, and Edinburgh. The company is recruiting platform engineers, developers, and leaders who want to work with modern cloud technologies, AI, and complex system integrations – closely collaborating with some of the world’s most advanced customer environments.Norwegian technology with global impactWith more than 160 employees worldwide, including 30 dedicated to research and development, Cyviz combines Norwegian innovation with global reach.The company’s technology is already trusted by leading global enterprises – including several Fortune 500 companies such as Microsoft, KPMG, Boeing, and Capgemini, as well as operators in energy, public sector, and security-critical domains.– “For developers and engineers, this means working on technology that truly makes a difference, solutions that secure uptime, drive efficiency, and support organizations that must operate 24/7. You get the best of both worlds, the agility and impact of a fast-growing tech company combined with the stability of an established global player,” Hansen concludes.

